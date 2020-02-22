GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Kingsway Regional High School made the District 32 finals look like a dual meet Saturday until Absegami’s George Rhodes and Mikal Taylor stepped onto the mat for their respective matches.
Rhodes took top-seeded Alexi Giordano of St. Joseph down and turned him to his back for a two-point near fall in the closing seconds of the 170-pound final for the dramatic 5-4 decision.
“It means a lot to me, especially with being a freshman,” Rhodes said. “It just shows I’m here to compete. I have always dreamed of being a district champion, and that’s what I did here today.”
Rhodes, Taylor, Hammonton’s Lloyd Kawei and Ocean City’s Nick Sannino were the only local wrestlers to win District 32 titles.
Twenty local wrestlers finished in the top three of their respective weight classes to advance to the Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township. Absegami led the way among area teams with nine wrestlers finishing in the top three.
The host Braves also swept the coaching awards with Scott Roesch winning Assistant Coach of the Year and Shawn Scannell winning Head Coach of the Year honors.
Rhodes trailed 2-1 after two periods and decided to give up an escape point to go after a takedown. He tracked Giordano all over the mat but was unable to finish a takedown for the first 90 seconds of the final two-minute period.
That changed when he got in deep on a single-leg and was able to finish. A few seconds later, he was able to turn Giordano to his back.
Rhodes said he never doubted himself, even as he trailed with time slowly ticking away.
“I knew I was going to outwork him,” Rhodes said. “In the (practice) room, I’m always working hard. I’m always working my tail off, and it showed out there today.”
Taylor and Kingsway Regional’s Dennis Lee traded escape points and were locked in a 1-1 match with time winding down in the third period.
The two jockeyed for position until Taylor was able to finish off a takedown with 25 seconds left in the match for the 3-2 decision at 195 pounds.
“That was amazing,” Taylor said through a smile. “I worked all year for this. Coach was always telling me, ‘District champ, district champ, district champ.’ I didn’t really believe him until I got out there on the mat.”
Taylor said he didn’t want to overthink things with time winding down in the match.
“I don’t even know what I was thinking,” he said. “I just knew I had to score. That was amazing — best feeling in the world.”
Hammonton’s Lloyd Kawei won a 3-2 decision in double overtime to win the 220-pound title. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino repeated as district champion with a pin at 285.
Kingsway won seven of the first eight district finals and ran away with the team title. Absegami finished second. Clearview Regional’s Ty Whalen was named Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning the 113-pound title.
Teams
1. Kingsway Regional (KR) — 262.5
2. Absegami (A) — 145
3. Hammonton (H) — 120
4. Clearview Regional (CR) — 96
5. Ocean City (OC) — 81
6. Pennsville (P) — 77
7. Schalick (S) — 52
8. St. Joseph (SJ) — 35
9. Cumberland Regional (CR) — 18
10. Overbook (O) — 4
District 32
Top three place-winners advance to Region 8
First-place bouts
106—Brendan Callahan, Kingsway d. Max Elton, Hammonton 8-6
120—Joey Miranda, Kingsway md. John Devlin, Absegami 11-3
126—McKenzie Bell, Kingsway p. Santino Pontarelli, Hammonton 4:32
132—Jake Gentile, Kingsway d. Charley Cossaboone, OC 10-4
138—Finnegan McFadden, Kingsway d. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton 4-3
160—Sean McDade, Pennsville d. Quinn McLaughlin, Absegami 9-7
170—George Rhodes, Absegami d. Alexi Giordano, St. Joe 5-4
182—Kevin Pandorf, Kingsway md. Isaac Ingram, Absegami 12-4
195—Mikal Taylor, Absegami d. Dennis Lee, Kingsway 3-2
220—Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton d. Christian Aiken, Kingsway 3-2
285—Nick Sannino, OC p. Bryan Butkus, St. Joe 3:32
Third-place bouts
106—Tyler Foulke, Absegami d. Landon Scully, Clearview 2-0
113—Sean Cowan, Absegami p. Timothy Ruggeri, Hammonton 3:39
120—Irving Gandy, Cumberland md. Austin Aldana, Pennsville 11-0
138—Corbin Saul, Absegami p. Louie Williams, OC 3:33
145—Domenic Meglino, Clearview d. Tommy Oves, OC 7-1
152—Joey Garcia, OC p. Cole Hayman, Schalick 2:42
160—Philip Mahran, Hammonton p. Sam Williams, OC 1:43
195—Dalton Beales, Pennsville p. Brock Beebe, Hammonton 1:40
220—Rodney McNeill Jr., Absegami d. David Thomas, Schalick 3-2
285—Sylvester VanMorter, Kingsway d. Anthony Evangelista, Hammonton 8-1
