Ten years after the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team won its first and only Cape-Atlantic League title game, the Vikings get a shot at their second championship.
Third-seeded Atlantic City (18-7) will meet fourth-seeded Mainland Regional (18-5) for the CAL Tournament title at noon Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
“The girls have been working to get better every day,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. “They’re excited to have the opportunity to play for the championship.”
The Vikings beat Holy Spirit 53-50 in the 2010 title game. Saturday’s game will be Atlantic City’s first CAL final appearance since the tourney began in 2012. From 1992-2011, the title game matched the league’s two conference winners.
“A lot of the ladies (from) 2010 are around now,” Lantz said. “They’re encouraging our young ladies to bring it back home, which is exciting.”
Atlantic City struggled against the CAL’s elite teams this season, losing several close games. Atlantic City lost at Mainland 49-40 on Jan. 15. But the Vikings are currently playing as well they have all season. Atlantic City uses its defense to force turnovers that lead to easy baskets.
“We are blessed to be playing a lot better now,” Lantz said. “I think there’s some things we can still improve, especially our efficiency in scoring. Defensively, we’re tuned in. We’re playing with a lot of energy.”
Vikings senior forward Ciani Redd-Howard averages 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Quanirah Cherry-Montague, a 6-foot-1 freshman, averages 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots. Guards Madison Brestle (4 steals per game) and Sanai Garrison-Macon (9.9 ppg) use their speed and quickness to create chaos on defense and scoring opportunities on offense.
“We need to box out and convert easy baskets (Saturday),” Lantz said.
Mainland, No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, might have had the toughest path to the final as any team in the tourney’s nine-year history.
The Mustangs beat fifth-seeded Middle Township 42-36 and top-seeded Wildwood Catholic 42-40. Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, and Middle Township is ranked No. 8.
“The draw that we got was a little bit tougher in the first round then you might have expected,” Betson said. “But you know the second round game is going to be a brawl no matter what.”
Mainland features McDonald’s All-American and Oregon-recruit Kylee Watson. Junior guard Lila Schoen and sophomore forward Cadence Fitzgerald have become key contributors in the past month.
“(Atlantic City) can put the screws on you defensively,” Betson said. “You have to make sure you take extra good care of the basketball.
Mainland won its only CAL girls basketball championship since 1992 when it won the tournament in 2018. The Mustangs were eliminated in the semifinals last season.
“They’re excited (about Saturday),” Betson said of his players. “It’s such a cool atmosphere. They’re excited for the atmosphere and opportunity.”
What: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament girls basketball championship
Who: Third-seeded Atlantic City (18-7) vs. fourth-seeded Mainland Regional (18-5)
When/where: Noon p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.
Tickets: $5 (includes admission to the boys title game at 2 p.m.)
Radio: 97.3 FM
How they got here:
Atlantic City: Beat ACIT 52-27 and Ocean City 40-33
Mainland Regional: Beat Middle Township 42-36 and Wildwood Catholic 42-40.
