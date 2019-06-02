Baseball
Atlantic COUNTY BASEBALL LEAGUE
Standings
Margate Hurricanes 3-0
Absecon 2-0
Northfield 3-3
Margate Green Wave 2-2
Hammonton 1-1
Ocean City 1-3
Ventnor 0-3
All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday, June 3
Margate Hurricanes at Absecon
Ventnor at Absecon
Tuesday, June 4
Margate Green Wave at Ocean City
Ventnor at Absecon
Wednesday, June 5
Margate Hurricanes at Hammonton
Thursday, June 6
Margate Green Wave at Ventnor
Northfield at Absecon
Friday, June 7
Margate Green Wave at Margate Hurricanes
Saturday, June 8
Ocean City at Hammonton (DH), 5
