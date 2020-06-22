The 135th season of the Atlantic County Baseball League won’t look much like the others in format, but the season opener is now less than two weeks away.
The restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are loosening, and the league released a tenative schedule Monday.
The ACBL, one of the state’s longest-running sports traditions, will begin July 6 with three games, and the regular season will continue through July 31. The season traditionally kicks off in May.
The league had seven teams last year and has since added Egg Harbor City. The others are the defending champion Margate Hurricanes, the 2019 runner-up Northfield Cardinals, the Margate Green Wave, Hammonton, Absecon, Ventnor and Ocean City.
“Each team will play 12 regular-season games in four weeks, and we’ll have a round-robin playoff which will take two weeks,” Yogi Hiltner, the ACBL president and the coach of the Hurricanes, said. “It’s like half a season. We’ve never done this before. It’s uncharted waters. Egg Harbor City came back this year. We would have had nine teams, but Mays Landing decided to wait until next year.
“The guys want to play. Everyone understands that there’s a pandemic, and we’ll have safety procedures, so we’ll see how it goes. If there’s a spike (in COVID-19 cases), we’d have to stop.”
According to Hiltner, the league has been held each year except for the years of World Wars I and II.
Having 12 games plus a playoffs sounds good to Hammonton coach Sam Rodio.
“We want to do something, if nothing else for our sanity’s sake,” Rodio said. “It’s still enough for a competitive season that’ll be exciting and fun. We’re ready to go. We’ve got some good guys together, and we’ve got a few young college guys who had their summer leagues canceled. We have our veteran guys who are still hanging on, too. We’ll make the best of it.”
The season begins at 7 p.m. July 6 with the Margate Hurricanes at the Margate Green Wave, Ocean City at Northfield, and Hammonton at Egg Harbor City.
Ventnor opens the season at home at 7 p.m. July 7 against Hammonton.
“They’re excited to get started,” Ventnor second-year coach Nate Wallace said. “We were always hoping it would happen, but we were waiting on what the governor (Phil Murphy) did. We had a lot of young guys last year, and they’re all back. Our guys are doing everything they have to do to get ready. We’ll have some practices as soon as we can. We’ll give it our best shot and enjoy the opportunity.”
The Margate Hurricanes beat Northfield three games to two in a best-of-five league championship series in 2019. Northfield won the ACBL in 2018. The Hurricanes won it in 2017, and Hammonton was the winner in 2015 and 2016.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
080819_spt_acbl
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.