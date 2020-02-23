Martin Truex Jr. gets to shake off another disappointing Daytona International Speedway run with a trip to Las Vegas and its 1.5-mile racetrack.
Truex, who recently labeled Daytona his second-to-least favorite NASCAR Cup track, finished 32nd Monday night in the season-opening Daytona 500. He was involved in a multicar wreck late in the race.
But he has a history of excellence at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, and of borderline dominance in recent years at 1.5-mile tracks.
Since the start of his Cup championship-winning 2017 season, the 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate has driven to 10 wins, 22 top-five finishes and 29 top-10s in 33 starts at 1.5-mile layouts.
He’s won twice at Las Vegas’ 1.5-mile tri-oval, including the first race of the 2019 playoffs, a victory that helped him finish runner-up to season champion and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.
As celebrated as the Daytona 500 is annually, the next handful of races often are more telling. Daytona is one of the two tracks — Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is the other — where engine adjustments are mandated to curtail speed for safety purposes.
“I think overall, as a company, we feel really good about where we ended last season with the 550 (horsepower) package,” Truex said in a statement from JGR. “With us winning Vegas in the fall, Denny (Hamlin) winning Kansas and then Kyle (Busch) at Homestead, all of our cars were really fast at those places at the end of the year, so that gives me a lot of confidence going back to Vegas this weekend.”
At Vegas, Truex has driven to five top-fives and eight top-10s in 16 starts. Driving the No. 19 Toyota Camry, he finished eighth in the February 2019 race there.
“Everyone has had a few months to work on their stuff and get better,” Truex said, “so it will be a challenge to keep that advantage we felt like we had late in the season and continue that as we get going with the heart of our season now that Daytona is out of the way.”
Notes: Fox’s TV coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. ... Gibbs drivers have three wins at Vegas, including Truex’s two.
