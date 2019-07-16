PHILADELPHIA — The buffet table will not be knocked over.
The clubhouse doors will not be closed.
There will be no profanity-laced tirades.
That doesn't mean manager Gabe Kapler and the Phillies don't understand how bad Monday night's 16-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers looked.
"There isn't a day that goes by that we don't work our asses off," Kapler said in his office before Philadelphia hosted the Dodgers in the second of the four-game series Tuesday night. "There isn't a day that goes by that we don't relentlessly pursue the most minor adjustments that we think will make us better.
"I know that that's hard to see in these periods of time, and I know that it's frustrating for everybody around, including myself and probably most frustrating for me."
Monday's defeat was the latest loss in a season that is rapidly spiraling downward. The Phillies (48-46) began Tuesday tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild-card spot in the National League. But Philadelphia also began Tuesday with a .401 winning percentage (15-22) since June 1.
There was some fallout from Monday's loss.
Third baseman Maikel Franco was not in Tuesday's lineup. Franco did not run out a groundball with the bases loaded to end the third inning Monday.
Kapler said he showed Franco video of the play and addressed the matter Tuesday. The manager also indicated Franco said he had sore groin and that was why he didn't hustle down the line.
"(Franco) said he was ready to play today," Kapler said. "I said, 'I still can't put you in the lineup today because if you're not able to give us that 100 percent effort down the line in that situation last night, it's not right for me to start you today.' He understood that and accepted full responsibility for it."
Shortstop Jean Segura was also out of the lineup with a heel contusion.
Monday's loss was alarming for multiple reasons. Philadelphia played with a lack of intensity and focus.
Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs.
The Dodgers took control with six runs in the top of the fourth inning. Los Angeles knocked in runs with three infield singles, including a safety squeeze. The Dodgers also executed a double steal of second base and home plate.
That inning ended when Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin struck out Alex Verdugo. But instead of running off the field, several Phillies remained transfixed, as if they didn't know it was the third out.
"You feel like you got kicked in the teeth," Phillies outfielder Jay Bruce said after the defeat. "We have to play better, for sure. But as poorly as we've played, we're still right there in the wild-card hunt."
Kapler said he had conversations with several players Tuesday, including first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who expressed frustration with the way the Phillies are playing.
"We both agreed that there's no panic," Kapler said. "We play loose. We don't let what's going on around us impact our club."
While the Phillies put up a brave front, fans and media are in search of someone to blame. Questions are being asked about the effectiveness of pitching coach Chris Young and hitting coach John Malle.
Kapler said the coaches are sending the right messages to the players. He said the results will eventually determine how effective the coaches are.
"Everybody knows that this is a big-boy business," Kapler said. "The players are accountable for their performance. The coaches are accountable for their performance. The manager is accountable for his performance."
When it comes to manager, these are the type of slumps when some Phillies fans pine for the late Dallas Green and the stern way he managed the 1980 Philadelphia team that won the World Series. Many fans just want to see a fiery response from Kapler, who acknowledged some want to see a Lou Piniella- or Green-like temper tantrum.
"I think many people are looking for me to behave in a certain way," Kapler said. "It’s not my personality. It’s not who I am. I don’t think it’s the best way to motivate people. It doesn't mean that I don’t care deeply and passionately about making our players better.
"I just don’t do it in the way that many people think it should be done. I’m not going to apologize for that. I’m not going to say, ‘Man, I should be Dallas Green.’ I’m not Dallas Green. I never will be."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.