PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will be missing four offensive starters against Seattle today.
Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) are all inactive.
Coach Doug Pederson had suggested earlier in the week that he had hoped Agholor and Jeffery would be able to "tough it out" against the Seahawks.
As result of the moves, the Eagles will be using Jordan Matthews, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and newly promoted Greg Ward Jr. at wide receivers. They have a combined 14 receptions for 174 yards and no touchdowns this season.
Matthews had one reception for 6 yards last week against New England, Arcega-Whiteside has one catch in his last seven games, Hollins has no receptions in his last six games and Ward was just promoted from the practice squad Saturday.
Howard will miss his second straight game, leaving Jay Ajayi to team with rookie Miles Sanders and Boston Scott in the backfield. Ajayi was in uniform, but did not play against the Patriots.
Rookie Andre Dillard will make his first career start at right tackle in place of Johnson. He started three games at left tackle earlier this season. Dillard will be on the right side for the first time since he started playing football at age 14.
The Eagles did get a break when the Seahawks announced defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is inactive for today due to a hip/abdominal injury.
