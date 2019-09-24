Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This is a 2019 photo of Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
This is a 2019 photo of Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles could have one of their top offensive players back for Thursday's game at Green Bay.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who missed most of the last two games with a calf injury, showed no signs of a limp while running out of the locker room for the start of Tuesday's walk-through.
Depending on how his leg responds over the next two days, he could get some snaps against the Packers.
"I actually feel pretty good," Jeffery said after the workout. "But we'll have to see how I feel (Wednesday). I'm going to trust the (athletic) training staff."
The Eagles waived wide receiver Greg Ward later Tuesday, another indication Jeffery might play.
Jeffery was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice after being limited in Monday's workout. Coach Doug Pederson told Green Bay reporters on a conference call Tuesday he expects Jeffery to get some snaps Thursday. However, wide receiver DeSean Jackson will not play due to an abdominal strain.
Jeffery's improved status was great news for quarterback Carson Wentz.
"It would be a huge lift to have Alshon back," Wentz said Tuesday. "Obviously, he's a difference maker and a matchup problem for a defense. It would hopefully put a little fear in (Green Bay's) defense."
Jeffery, 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in a 32-27 victory over Washington on Sept. 8. He injured his left calf in the first series of their 24-20 loss at Atlanta on Sept. 15 and did not play in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Detroit.
The absences of Jeffery and Jackson were definitely felt by the offense.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was joined by Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside against the Lions.
Agholor scored two touchdowns but also lost a fumble and dropped a pass. Hollins and Arcega-Whiteside let passes slip through their hands on the Eagles' final drive. The Eagles had seven drops.
"I dropped the ball, plain and simple," Hollins said Tuesday. "And we can't have that. I have to catch the ball."
Notes: The Eagles also will be without cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) against the Packers. Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and running back Corey Clement (shoulder) were limited in practice. ... Ward likely will be re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday if he clears waivers. Cornerback Craig James was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.
