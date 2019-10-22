Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Amanda Nunan competes in August for the University of Tennessee at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Stanford, California. The Ocean City High School graduate recently turned in two third-place finishes to help the Volunteers defeat second-ranked Virginia.
University of Tennessee freshman Amanda Nunan competes during a dual meet with Virginia this month. Nunan, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate, won the 1,650-yard freestyle and was second in the 500 freestyle.
John Golliher, Tennessee Athletics / Provided
John Golliher / Tennessee Athletics
University of Tennessee freshman Amanda Nunan, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate, competes Dec. 2 at the Tennessee Invitational. She won her most recent race Saturday at Arkansas.
Amanda Nunan helped the University of Tennessee women’s swimming team score an early-season upset Saturday.
The 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township had a pair of third-place finishes as the 16th-ranked Volunteers beat No. 2 Virginia 164.5-135.5.
Nunan finished third in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9 minutes, 56.21 seconds, a little more than two seconds behind Virginia’s top two finishers. She was less than two seconds behind the same two Cavelier swimmers in the 500 free, finishing in 4:51.02.
Nunan is one of the greatest swimmers to ever compete at Ocean City. She was a four-time Meet of Champions winner in the 500 free and a three-time 200 free winner. She helped the Red Raiders win four South Jersey Public B titles and the state championship in 2016.
Aly Chain (Ocean City) was third in the 50 free (24.83) and swam on the second-place 400 medley relay (3:59.97) for Iona, which won two of three matches in a quad meet. Iona beat Sacred Heart (166-71) and St. Francis Brooklyn (130-101) and lost to Wagner (141-90). Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) swam on the third-place 400 medley relay (4:05.11).
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) was second in the 100 backstroke (1:07.43) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:24.08) for Cabrini in a 107-89 loss to Ursinus.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland Regional) won the 3-meter dive with 199.70 points for William Paterson in a 75-66 win over Old Westbury.
Men’s swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland) won the 50 free (21.28) for Lehigh in a tri-meet, beating West Chester 170-72 and Bloomsburg 186-44. In a 180-118 win over Rider, he was second in the 50 free (21.35), second in the 100 free (46.48) and anchored the winning 400 free relay (3:07.52).
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) was third in the 1,000 free (10:45.59) for Montclair State, which competed in a tri-meet with Monmouth, losing 206-52, and Seton Hall, losing 230-53.
Men’s soccer
Ryan Saul (Ocean City) had an assist in Massachusetts’ 2-1 overtime win over Duquesne.
Nick Pilny (St. Augustine Prep) made one save in 23 minutes, 52 seconds of shutout play for Elizabethtown in a 5-0 win over Lancaster Bible.
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) scored twice — the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute and an insurance goal in the 87th minutes — for Ramapo in a 3-1 win over Rutgers-Camden. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
A pair of area linemen had strong games for Widener University’s football team in a 41-35 lo…
Matt Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made eight saves for the shutout in Stevenson’s 4-0 win over Hood. He made two saves in a 1-0 loss to Lycoming.
Women’s soccer
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) scored in Monmouth’s 5-0 win over Iona.
Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) had a goal and an assist in Charleston Southern’s 3-0 win over South Carolina Upstate. She scored twice in a 5-4 win over South Carolina State. On Monday, it was announced she was nominated for Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Jamie Kazenmayer (Lacey Township) made 14 saves in Felician’s 2-2 tie with Dominican. She made eight saves in a 2-0 loss to Holy Family.
Rachel Rizzo (Southern Regional) scored in Kutztown’s 4-0 win over Shepherd.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made four saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 3-1 win over Lynn.
Veronica Garcia (Ocean City) had an assist in Arcadia’s 6-0 win over Alvernia.
Lauren Costa (Hammonton) scored in Cairn’s 4-0 win over Wilson.
Tori Rolls (Ocean City) scored twice in Montclair State’s 2-1 win over Stockton. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the second time, having previously won it Oct. 7.
Anna Attardi (ACIT) made three saves in Neumann’s 2-2 tie with Marymount. She made two saves to earn the shutout in a 4-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Ashton Houbary (Vineland) made seven saves in Widener’s 1-1 tie with Hood.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made 12 saves in Lehigh’s 1-0 loss to Lafayette. She made seven saves in a 3-2 loss to Sacred Heart.
Madison Morano (Eastern Regional; Hammonton resident) scored on a penalty stroke in Penn State’s 3-1 win over Michigan State. She had an assist in a 3-1 loss to Michigan.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland Regional) scored the go-ahead goal in Delaware Valley’s 2-1 win over King’s College.
Nicole Andriani (Southern) made eight saves in Montclair State’s 1-0 loss to The College of New Jersey.
Bri Lagroteria (EHT) scored the first two goals of Neumann’s 3-2 win over Lancaster Bible. She had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to Immaculata.
Grace Steele (Ocean City) had an assist in Washington College’s 7-3 loss to Haverford.
Men’s cross country
Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) finished 181st for Rider in 26 minutes, 26.6 seconds at the Princeton Invitational 8K race Saturday. On Oct. 5, Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) competed at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University and finished in 27:37.9.
Giovani Aracena (Pleasantville) was fifth with an 8K time of 28:01.6 for Bloomfield at the St. Joseph’s College Invitational in Kings Park, New York.
Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic) was 108th with an 8K time of 30:09.7 for Chestnut Hill at the Gettysburg Invitational.
Korey Greene (Ocean City) was 135th with an 8K time of 26:39.7 for Rowan at the Inter-Regional Border Battle in Logan Township. Miguel Vera (Cumberland Regional) also competed for the Profs, placing 32nd in the open run (27:17.4).
Alvernia’s Tyler Barrett (Oakcrest) was also in Logan Township, finishing 229th with an 8K time of 29:25.4 in the main race.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland Regional) finished 100th with a 6K time of 21:17.2 for Georgetown at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) was 24th for Rider with a 6K time of 22:08.7 at the Princeton Invitational.
Alexa Weber (Ocean City) was 30th with a 6K time of 25:04.55 for Saint Joseph’s at the Lafayette Leopard Invitational.
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) was 14th with a 6K time of 27:06.2 for Ursinus at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble.
Women’s tennis
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won 6-2 in her double match for Bloomsburg in a 6-1 win over Davis & Elkins.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had eight kills in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Jefferson.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had seven kills and four digs in Maine Maritime’s 3-0 win over SUN Delhi. She had five kills in a 3-0 win over SUNY Canton.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had 13 kills and 22 digs in Ramapo’s 3-1 loss to Kean. She had seven kills and six digs in a 3-0 loss to Stockton.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-0 loss to Rowan, Morgan Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had six kills and nine digs. Her sister Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands) had seven kills and seven digs, and Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) added seven kills. In a 3-0 loss to Kean, Morgan Mulligan had seven kills and four digs, Jamie Mullogn had nine kills and four digs, and Erskine added eight kills. In a 301 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, Morgan Mulligan had four kills and four digs. Jamie Mulligan had 13 kills and 17 digs, and Erskine added 18 kills.
