American University senior Sa’eed Nelson was named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team, announced by the Lou Henson Award committee last week.
American announced the honor for Nelson on Tuesday. He is the first player in program history to earn the distinction since its inception in 2010.
Nelson, a 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Pleasantville, wrapped up a historic season for the Eagles.
The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 18.5 points per game for the Eagles with 5.1 rebounds per game and 4.7 assists per game in 29 contests (36.2 minutes per game).
The honor adds to an already impressive resume for Nelson, which includes Patriot League Player of the Year this season, a two-time First Team All-Patriot League and a two-time National Association of Basketball Coaches First Team All-District.
Nelson is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,116 points. He wrapped up his career with 552 rebounds, 521 assists, 277 steals and 36 blocks.
