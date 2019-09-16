Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (16) fist bumps a eagles fan after warming up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Let’s be honest: The Iggles' favorite play is the 6- or 7-yarder to Zach Ertz. They usually live by it. This game, they died by it.
And Jim Schwartz gambled one too many times. Ronald Darby… wow!
How bout those Phightin' Phils?
Frank Murphine III
Millville
If you missed the first three quarters,you didn't miss much. The Eagles started to play in the fourth quarter.
The receivers didn't seem to know how to catch a ball, but the blame also goes to Mr. Wentz. He didn't throw the ball that well.
The defense in the backfield was somewhere else. Darby didn't help much either.
Mr. Wentz, try to stay healthy. Fourteen more games to go.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
The box score for this game shows that the Eagles were on the outs.
They were out-passed, out-rushed, outgained in total yardage and outdone with receiving. Still, they were never really out of the game until Atlanta's final score.
This takes us to the "toos." Carson Wentz took too many hits. The receivers dropped too many balls, the defenders allowed too many yards rushing and passing, the team took too many penalties and there were too many players missing with injuries.
We are going hunting for Lions next Sunday.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Second week of rust, second week of no points in the first quarter. No preseason for the starters still showing.
Howie better get on the phone to Miami for a DB quickly.
At this point, injuries are concerning, and so is Wentz’s erratic play!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
This was a hard game to watch. Nothing went right tonight, and we don’t look like a Super Bowl contender.
Sure, we were down two star receivers, but you still need to to recover from that. Wentz was the worst he has ever been and needed to step up. A big downer!
Butch Sill
Absecon
I must have missed the press conference where coach Pederson said the team will play poorly in September because he doesn't want them to peak too early.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Last week I said the following: But, wow — if everyone stays healthy, this looks like it’s going to be a great year. Not sure where that’s going to go with everyone who went down tonight.
I got nothing this week at the beginning of the fourth quarter except for two words: What happened? This is one performance as a team I hope isn’t repeated the rest of the year. Let’s hope Carson Wentz becomes the leader he supposed to be, or this will be one awful season for every Eagles fan.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
After the performance we witnessed tonight, doubt exists if the Eagles are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
It’s only one game, and the injuries hurt the passing game,but the pathetic running attack against a team that gave up over 170 yards to the Vikings last week does not bode well for the future.
Let’s give the team an A for effort and Pederson a D for his bland play-calling.
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
The difference between the Falcons and the Eagles: The Falcons give up the ball via interception, the Eagles convert to one FG. Eagles give up the ball twice, Falcons convert for 2 TDs.
Difference between mediocre and good effort.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
