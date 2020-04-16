If there is a Philadelphia Phillies player accustomed to working in an empty ballpark, it is Andrew McCutchen.
He has remained in Clearwater, Florida, during the coronavirus shutdown to train at Spectrum Field under the watch of the team's medical staff. Five days a week, McCutchen runs on the field, pushes through agility drills and throws inside an empty Spectrum Field, which could be the team's home if they play a Florida-based regular season without fans in 2020.
McCutchen has spent the last month working without fans, but that does not mean that he wants to play the 2020 season in empty stadiums.
"I wouldn't like to play in an empty stadium," McCutchen said Wednesday in and article published by Playboy. "I understand the safety behind that, but we like to play in front of the fans. The fans are the ones who make us feel a certain way when the stadium is full. I think back to last season, when I hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day. I'm like, 'Dang, what if it's Opening Day, and I hit a leadoff home run and there are no fans in the stands?' It just wouldn't be the same."
A baseball season is far from guaranteed for 2020. But it is close to a guarantee that the stands will be empty if there is a season. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday there's a way professional sports could resume this year, as long as there are no fans. According to USA Today, Major League Baseball is considering a shortened season that has the league split between teams sequestered in Florida and Arizona. If so, McCutchen would be seeing his teammates again. But the stands would still be empty.
"Whenever baseball returns, I just want it to be as normal as it can possibly be, even with everything that's going on," he said. "Whatever it takes for the game to just be the game. Let's not worry about changes or how the roster is going to be expanded, how many games we're going to play, how long they'll go. I just want to play as many games as we can play and try to make it as simple as possible. Just go out and focus on the game itself.
"My final prediction for the season? Just this: We will have a season."
