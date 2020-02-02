Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY -- Auto racer Andy Jankowiak joined select company as he won the Gambler's Classic for the second consecutive year Saturday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
No one got ahead of him for the final 37 laps.
Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, became the sixth driver to win the 18th annual Gambler's Classic multiple times.
He also became the second driver to win the Classic two years in a row. Anthony Sesely, who finished 15th Saturday, was the winner in 2013 and 2014, and also in 2016.
The Classic capped the two-day NAPA Know How Indoor Racing Weekend. Competition was held in three-quarter (TQ) Midgets, Champ Karts and Slingshots.
Jankowiak started the Classic in the No. 4 spot in the 26-car, 40-lap race for three-quarter (TQ) Midget autos but gained the lead early and held it from there. Tim Buckwalter, of Douglasville, Pennsylvania, finished second in the race for the second straight time. Third was Erick Rudolph, of Ransomville, New York, another three-time winner of the race.
"Last year when I won was the greatest day of my life, but I made it my mission to win again," said Jankowiak, 31. "I wanted to join (past multiple winners) Erick, Ted (Christopher), Anthony (Sesely), Louie (Lou Cicconi Jr.), Joe (Joey Payne). To win two is amazing. Now I want to win three."
Jankowiak wore a Los Angeles Lakers scarf around his head during the race and at the postrace news conference to honor Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, along with daughter Gianna and seven others.
"I wanted to win it for Kobe," Jankowiak said. "He was an inspiration to me, the most determined athlete I ever saw. I put the words 'Inner Mamba' on my steering wheel. Kobe was known as the Black Mamba. 'Inner Mamba' means aggressive."
Tyler Thompson, 18, of Fulton, New York, started the Gambler's Classic in the No. 1 position, but Jankowiak overtook him on the third lap. Buckwalter was right behind him much of the way.
Rudolph and Sesely, are the only three-time winners of the Gambler's Classic.
"Now I'd like to win three, like Erick and Anthony," Jankowiak said. "It's such a prestigious race. It doesn't have a long history, but racing in Atlantic City does. I'm happy to be a part of it."
Doug Stearly, 23, of Trappe, Pennsylvania, won the 25-lap Champ Kart feature after starting in the 15th position. Cameron Carter, of Belews Creek, North Carolina, was second. Tyler Brown, of Richfield, Pennsylvania, was third. The race had 24 cars.
Scott Neary, 21, of Columbia, Warren County, held off a challenge by Jared Silfee of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, to win the 25-lap Slingshot feature. Silfee was second and Cody Kline, of Bangor, Pennsylvania, third. The race also had 24 cars.
Gambler's Classic
1. 57, Andy Jankowiak, Tonawanda, New York; 2. 74, Tim Buckwalter, Douglasville, Pennsylvania; 3. 22, Erick Rudolph, Ransomville, New York; 4. 2, Matt Janisch, Nazareth, Pennsylvania; 5. 48, Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania; 6. 12, Anthony Payne, Fair Lawn; 7. 23, Mike Bednar, Slatington, Pennsylvania; 8. 98T, Tyler Thompson, Fulton, New York; 9. 21, Bobby Holmes, Lockport, New York; 10. 9, Jon Reid, Lockport, New York.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.