The South Jersey high school boys and girls swimming tournaments begin Monday, and five more meets with area teams competing will be held Tuesday.
Eleven area boys teams and 11 girls teams made the postseason.
The Oakcrest High School girls team hosts Delsea Regional at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a South Jersey Public C (smallest schools) first-round meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing.
The Mainland Regional High School boys team is the Cape-Atlantic League’s only top-seeded swimming team, earning No. 1 in S.J. Public B. The Mustangs have a bye into the tournament semifinals.
CAL boys and girls teams have earned the second seed in each of the Public A (largest schools), B and C, and all earned byes into the semifinals. The No. 2-seeded boys teams are Egg Harbor Township (Public A), Ocean City (Public B) and Barnegat (Public C). For the girls, the No. 2 seeds are EHT (Public A), Mainland (Public B) and Middle Township (Public C).
St. Augustine Prep team is the No. 2 seed in state Non-Public A.
BOYS
(First-round meets Feb. 4)
SOUTH JERSEY PUBLIC A
(8) Atlantic City at (5) Southern, winner at (4) Lenape. (2) Egg Harbor Township has a bye into the semifinals.
SOUTH JERSEY PUBLIC B
No. 1 Mainland and (2) Ocean City each has a bye into the semifinals.
SOUTH JERSEY PUBLIC C
(8) Schalick at (5) Cumberland, winner at (4) Cedar Creek; (7) Middle Township at (6) Delsea, winner at (3) Lacey Township. (2) Barnegat has a bye into the semifinals.
STATE NON-PUBLIC A
(2) St. Augustine has a bye into the semifinals.
GIRLS
(First-round meets on Feb.4, except for Delsea-Oakcrest on Feb. 3, and Our Lady of Mercy-Villa Walsh on Feb. 7)
SOUTH JERSEY PUBLIC A
(8) Washington Township at (5) Southern, winner at (4) Kingsway; No. 7 Eastern at (6) Atlantic City, winner at No. 3 Cherokee. (2) Egg Harbor Township has a bye into the semifinals.
SOUTH JERSEY PUBLIC B
(4) Ocean City has a first-round bye and hosts the (8) Cherry Hill West-(5) Shawnee winner on Feb. 7. (2) Mainland has a bye into the semifinals.
SOUTH JERSEY PUBLIC C
(8) Delsea at (5) Oakcrest, winner at (4) Cape May Tech; (7) Cedar Creek at (6) Cumberland, winner at (3) Woodstown. (2) Middle Township has a bye into the semifinals.
STATE NON-PUBLIC B
(7) Our Lady of Mercy at (6) Villa Walsh, winner at (3) St. Rose.
