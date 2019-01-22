ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved a plan to bring an Arena Football League team to the resort for the upcoming season.
The state agency approved the plan during its meeting Tuesday afternoon. The team, which will be operated by Trifecta Sports and Entertainment, has not yet been named. Fans will have the opportunity to submit and vote on team names.
“Atlantic City is a great market for the Arena Football League,” said AFL Commissioner Randall Boe. “The AFL is focused on fan engagement and the integration of sports betting, fantasy and fan gamification with our games. Atlantic City is a perfect fit with that strategy and will be a great city for the Arena Football League.”
The new team is conducting a search for a head coach, who will be announced in the coming weeks. The coach will be responsible for assembling the rest of the team’s coaching staff and roster. The time, date and location of open player tryouts will be announced soon.
“We are thrilled that Atlantic City will be the next great arena football town,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis. “Arena football is a game that’s tailor-made for an integrated sports betting experience, and Atlantic City is a perfect fit to help realize our vision for the AFL as the next frontier in sports betting and gaming."
