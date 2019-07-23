Although the Atlantic City Blackjacks did not make the Arena Football League playoffs this season, there is a chance the league's championship game will be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The Philadelphia Soul announced that if it winds up as the host team for ArenaBowl32 on Aug. 11, it will play the game at Boardwalk Hall instead of Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.
Soul owner Ron Jaworski said Monday the switch was due to extensive renovations being made to Wells Fargo, but the arena is scheduled to hold a Khalid concert there on that date. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The highest remaining seed after the first round of the four-team playoffs hosts the game. The Soul (7-5) is seeded third and will face second-seeded Washington Valor (7-5) in a home-and-home series in the first round while top-seeded Albany Empire (10-2) takes on fourth-seeded Baltimore Brigade (7-5).
The teams with the highest aggregate scores in their two games will advance to the championship game.
The Soul will play the defending-champion Valor at Capital One Arena in Maryland on Sunday, then will meet them again on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. Despite the renovations, that game will be played at Wells Fargo.
The Empire will host the Brigade at Albany's Times Union Center on Saturday at 7 p.m., then face them on Aug. 3 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.
