SWIMMING
Around the Island Marathon RESULTS
Race held Sunday on Absecon Island
22.75-miles
1. Bill Leonard, Ottawa, Canada, 8 hours, 23 minutes, 27 seconds
2. Stephen Rouch, Indianapolis, Indiana, 8:38:37
3. Bryan Hill, Des Moines, Iowa, 8:42:56
4. Ryan McCabe, Washington, D.C., 8:43:18
5. Michael Gemelli, Rutherford, 9:17:23
6. Charlotte Brynn, Geraldine, New Zealand, 9:31:28
7. Juan Gabriel Acosta, Colombia, 9:39:31
8. Melissa Burroughs, Washington, D.C., 9:41:21
9. Victoria Dolceamore, Margate, 10:39:07
10. Beth Jackson, Bedford, England, 10:48:17
DNF Mary Stella, Pennsylvania (time limit)
DNF Eric Tucker, Brigantine
Relay (man-woman)
Swim RVA Hammerheads, 9:29:56
(Craig Dunbar, Midlothian, Virginia; Tess Andres, Richmond, Virginia)
Relay (two men-three women)
Wildwood Beach Patrol, 9:43:07
(Marc Mancinelli, Wildwood B.P. alumnus; Chris Callahan, Wildwood B.P.; Katie Collins, Wildwood B.P.; Lauren Caskey, Philadelphia; Tina Zappile, Medford)
Relay (woman-woman)
Rogue Waves, 10:11:14
(Marty Munson, New York City; Zahava Lipton, New York City)
