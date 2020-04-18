The 55th annual Around the Island Marathon Swim in Atlantic City has been postponed for one year.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced race director Karen Bown and the rest of the event committee to push the race back for the safety of the competitors.
The historic 22.75-mile Around the Island Swim was revived last year after a 12-year absence as the feature race of the Jim Whelan Open Water Festival.
Last year's race, held July 14, was a big success, and the committee was hoping to improve on that. This summer's race was set for Aug. 9. The date of the 2021 race has yet to be set.
On Wednesday, the committee voted unanimously to postpone it and first told the swimmers and sponsors before revealing it to the public on social media Friday.
"With the way we're going with the COVID-19 (pandemic), we have to be safe," said Bown, a 45-year-old Galloway Township resident. "We had to postpone it as a caution for the swimmers. Most people train four to six months for the race. It's all about safety. In your training for the swim, you have to train for the bay, the inlet and the ocean. The conditions are constantly changing and you have to prepare for it."
Bown said the committee talked about a possible postponement several times, and the members put that decision off as long as they could. The other members are Ray Peden (race referee), Sari Carroll (assistant race director), Robin Taylor (fundraising coordinator), Bob Kerrigan, Melissa Peticolas, Justin Peticolas, Peter Park and James Toto.
"This isn't a decision that was done lightly," Bown said. "We're all heartbroken, but now we'll have more time to plan for next year. We plan to make it bigger every year."
The Around the Island Marathon Swim starts and finishes at the Atlantic City High School crew boathouse on Fairmount Avenue near the Albany Avenue Bridge on the city's intracoastal waterway.
Bill Leonard, 40, of Ontario, was the overall winner in 2019 in 8 hours, 23, minutes, 27 seconds. Charlotte Brynn, 53, of Geraldine, New Zealand, was sixth overall and the women's champion in 9:31.28.
Twelve individuals and three relay teams took part in the Marathon Swim on a sunny day with good conditions. Ten individuals and the relay teams finished.
"Nobody got hurt last year, and they all had a good time," said Peden, 64, of New Castle, Delaware. "It takes months to train for something like this, and we don't want anyone getting hurt. We planned on it being bigger this year, but we had to shut it down and give the (registration and sponsorship) money back."
Peden said the swimming community (pool and open water) worldwide is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic's postponements.
"Swimmers need water, and nobody can be in the water," he said.
But the race referee is quite optimistic about the Around the Island Swim's future.
"We plan to have it in 2021, and people are very interested," Peden said. "This event will be around for many years. It's very well organized, and you get better at what you do. It's a serious challenge for open water swimmers, and it's a good event for the city of Atlantic City."
