The state high school sports community barely had time to come to grips with the cancellation of the state basketball tournament because of the COVID-19 virus when the changes to the spring sports season began Friday.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association late Thursday night canceled the six boys and six girls state basketball finals scheduled for this weekend.
The NJSIAA said in a statement that it no longer saw a viable path to playing the state finals. The NJSIAA has held a boys state tournament in one form or another since 1919. The girls basketball tournament began in 1976.
“We understand that our decision will disappoint many but believe it to be in the best interest of our student-athletes and all those involved with the games,” the NJSIAA said in a statement.
The Atlantic City, Wildwood Catholic and St. Augustine boys and the Ocean City girls all would have played in state finals.
Wildwood Catholic, the South Jersey Non-Public B champion, was considered a Tournament of Champions contender.
“We’re very disappointed,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said Friday. “The way things played out the last 48 hours it was a like a whirlwind.”
Team’s seasons usually end the court or playing field. For teams involved in state basketball finals, it ended with an NJSIAA email announcement. The Ocean City girls won one of the last high school sporting events in the state when they beat Westampton Tech 50-38 in a state Group III semifinal at Deptford High School on Thursday.
“This is unprecedented,” DeWeese said. “It’s nothing that anybody can prepare for. We’re going to have to deal with it as players, student athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. We’re trying to figure out we can use to go forward and teach these kids life lessons.”
Players took to social media to express their disappointment with the canceled games.
“Dear Wildwood Catholic, I don’t know where I would be without you,” Crusaders standout center Taj Thweatt wrote on Instagram. “This right now is just a bad time in the world but everything will be Ok.”
Schools and New Jersey leagues began to address spring sports season Friday morning. The boys and girls lacrosse seasons are scheduled to start March 25, and the baseball, softball, track and field, golf, boy tennis and boys volleyball seasons on April 1.
It is difficult to imagine those seasons starting on time for many schools.
The Cape-Atlantic League executive committee said preseason scrimmages and practices, which were allowed to start Friday, are up to the discretion of member schools. The league did say that if schools are closed, scrimmages should not be played.
The league plans to advise about game again at the end of the month. The CAL did say if a school goes to online learning, games should not be played.
The CAL also recommended players avoid shaking hands and instead use fist bumps or glove slaps.
The Tri-County Conference, which includes Wildwood, Hammonton and Cumberland Regional, canceled all scrimmages and games through March 30.
The Oympic Conference, which consists mostly of schools in Camden and Burlington counties, canceled all scrimmages and games through March 29.
Several CAL schools acted on their own.
Middle Township canceled all scrimmages and games through March 31. Practices will be held as long as school is in session. Holy Spirit High School canceled all sports and activities for the foreseeable future.
The Spartans had been scheduled to meet Egg Harbor Township in a baseball scrimmage Friday afternoon.
“It’s not a decision that’s taken lightly,” Spirit athletic director and baseball coach Steve Normane said. “We’re taking all the precautions necessary and gathering all the information we can. At this point, we feel competing against other teams and organizing in groups for practices and training is not the way to go.”
Normane said the school's administration will continue to monitor the situation.
“We’re going to listen and see what comes down the pike, Normane said. “This is a situation that’s what bigger than us. Since we don’t have all the information, we’re playing it safe for the safety of our kids.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.