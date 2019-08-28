The Middle Township High School football team has enough talent and depth at the skill positions to contend for a playoff berth this season.
To reach that potential, however, the Panthers’ revamped offensive line will have to deliver.
“Our athleticism should help us,” Middle coach Frank Riggitano said. “But we lost our entire offensive line from last season. If the new guys up front can improve, I don’t see any reason why we can’t win at least five or six games.”
The Panthers went 5-5 last season, despite losing quarterback Cameron Hamer to injury in the third game. R.J. Tozer, who replaced Hamer for most of the season, is back but is facing competition from sophomores Dominic Carabello and Brett Nabb.
Carabello transferred to Middle after spending his freshman year at Wildwood Catholic.
Middle will benefit from having a strong backfield that features senior Karl Giulian and junior Charlie McNeil. Giulian is also a standout linebacker.
“We have huge expectations for this season,” Giulian said. “Everybody’s been working very hard in practice, really grinding, and I think that’s going to pay off with some W’s. We’re definitely going in the right direction.”
Middle’s early-morning workouts have been well-attended, despite most players still working summer jobs.
Giulian and senior slotback/defensive back Matt Marino work at Brian’s Waffle House in Avalon.
Before he reports to the restaurant, Marino’s been spending early mornings learning a new position. He’s playing slotback this season after lining up as a wide receiver last year.
“Karl’s a server, and I’m a busboy,” Marino said. “We’ve both been working there since we were freshmen.”
Middle could contend for the West Jersey Football League’s United Division title this season, but a lot of the Panthers are already looking forward to their annual Thanksgiving Day game against Lower Cape May Regional, which is called the Anchor Bowl.
The winning team takes possession of a plaque that includes an actual anchor taken from a boat belonging to former Lower coach Bill Garrison.
Middle won last year’s game 44-14.
“It’s already marked on my calendar,” Giulian said.
