Brothers Joshua and Justin Atkins (Cumberland Regional H.S.) helped the Fairleigh Dickinson, Florham Campus men’s swimming team improve to 2-2 with a second straight victory Saturday.
The brothers swam on FDU-Florham’s winning 400 medley relay (4:00.26) in a 107-97 win over Lebanon Valley.
Justin, a freshman, won the 200 free (2:00.94) and was third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.09). Joshua, a junior, was second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.96) and the 500 free (5:39.67).
Glenn Lasco (Mainland Regional) won the 200-yard freestyle in a program record-setting 1 minute, 38.88 seconds in Lehigh’s 218-69 win over Lafayette. He won the 100 free (45.68) and swam on the winning 800 free relay (6:44.47) that also broke a team record.
Joey Rogers (Mainland) won the 50 free (21.16) and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:32.53) with Lasco.
Eddie Parks (Vineland) was second in the 100 butterfly (52.78) and third in the 200 butterfly (1:56.55) for New Jersey Institute of Technology in a 194-102 loss to Fordham.
Justin Liu (Mainland) won the 100 free (46.61) and swam on the winning 400 free (3:04.46) and 200 medley (1:35.06) relays for Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a tri-meet sweep for Worcester Polytechnic Institute (238-60) and Bowdoin (231-62). He also finished second in the 50 free (21.24).
Derek Kneisel (Mainland) and Andrew Duff (Egg Harbor Township) swam on The College of New Jersey’s winning 200 medley relay (1:35.34) in a 200-93 win over Southern Connecticut State. Duff won the 100 breaststroke (59.92), and Kneisel won the 200 backstroke (1:57.06). TCNJ also competed at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Invite, with Kneisel winning the 200 backstroke (1:58.25).
Women’s swimming
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) swam on Drexel’s winning 200 medley relay (1:41.23) at the Patriot Invitational where the Dragons took the overall title, topping the field of nine teams. She was also on the second-place 200 free relay (1:34.01).
Aly Chain (Ocean City) won the 50 free (24.89) for Iona in a 191-78 win over Southern Connecticut State. She also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:51.82) with Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) and was second in the 100 butterfly (59.49). Curry was third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.17).
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) was seventh in the 1,650 free (16:16.79) for Tennessee at the Tennessee Invitational. The No. 2 Volunteers won the three-day event, topping five teams that included No. 4 Virginia, No. 8 Georgia and No. 16 Indiana.
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) was fourth in the 1-meter (431.30 points) and fifth in the 3-meter (427.70) for Rowan at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational.
Melanie Milam (Vineland) was third in the 200 individual medley (2:19.46) and 400 IM (4:57.63) for Stevenson at the Diamond City Invitational.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter (209.49) and the 3-meter (207.63) dives for William Paterson in a 115-74 win over Brooklyn College.
Women’s basketball
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had two points, four rebounds and two steals in Bloomfield’s 64-47 loss to New Haven. In a 64-40 loss to District of Columbia, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) scored five.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had two points and three rebounds in Jefferson’s 65-61 loss to Kutztown.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Albright’s 86-47 win over Penn State Berks. She had 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in a 110-43 win over City College of New York.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had three points, four rebounds and four assists in Cabrini’s 72-56 loss to Elizabethtown. She had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in 74-65 win over New York University.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Cairn’s 75-39 loss to Immaculata.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 24 points and six rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 76-56 loss to Washington College. She had 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 66-48 win over Wesley. She had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 76-69 loss to Penn State-Harrisburg.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in Emerson’s 68-53 loss to Wesleyan.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in Kean’s 79-68 win over Brooklyn College.
Kylie Wyers (Ocean City) had four points and three rebounds in Marywood’s 62-42 loss to Lebanon Valley. She had five points, three rebounds and two assists in a 65-58 win over Wilkes. She had six points, five assists and a point in a 93-57 loss to King’s College.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 18 points and seven rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 72-55 win over Neumann. She had four points and six rebounds in a 61-52 loss to Catholic.
In Rowan’s 85-76 loss to Widener, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had seven points and four rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) grabbed four rebounds.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had six points and three rebounds in Widener’s 64-53 win over Swarthmore. She had four points and four rebounds in an 85-76 win over Rowan.
