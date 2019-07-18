The comparative strength of the 15 South Jersey beach patrols will be tested for the first time this summer Friday at the 27th annual Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic.
The four-race event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Chelsea Avenue beach in Atlantic City.
Ten Cape May County beach patrols and the five Atlantic County patrols competed amongst themselves for the first two weeks of the season. The Atlantic City Classic is the first of five straight Friday events in which both counties will race against each other.
The other four Friday events are the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood (July 26), the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials (Aug. 2), the South Jersey Championships in Longport (Aug. 9), and the Goudy Memorials in Ventnor (Aug. 16).
“This will be our first look at all the patrols,” Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said of the A.C. Classic. “We’ll also have Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom and Lavallette. They’re getting better at doing our kind of race. The ocean should be relatively flat, with hot weather. It should be a great race.”
The Atlantic City Classic’s races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row and the doubles rescue race.
Longport won the event last year with 18 points. Avalon was second and Ocean City third.
A.C. Classic winners in 2018 were Upper Township’s Kyle Rumaker and Ryan Fisher in the doubles row, Longport’s Joey Tepper in the swim, Avalon’s Erich Wolf in the singles and Longport’s Tom Kresz and Tim Schwegman in the doubles rescue race.
“There’s a lot of the same names this year,” Downey said. “Everyone knows how well Longport has done, and Wildwood Crest did really well in the Cape May County races. We’ll see how all the teams stack up against each other.”
This summer, Longport dominated its own event, the Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorials. Tepper won the swim and Mike McGrath, son of the late Michael D. McGrath, took the singles row after winning the doubles with Sean Duffey.
In Cape May County, Wildwood Crest won the team titles at both the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships and the Beschen-Callahan Memorials. Rumaker and Fisher won the County doubles race for Upper, and Crest’s Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko captured the doubles at the Beschen-Callahan event.
The County event had two swims, and North Wildwood’s Luke Snyder won for the men and Cape May’s Rebecca Luft took the women’s swim. Jon Burkett of Wildwood Crest was the Beschen-Callahan swim winner. In the singles row, Wolf won for Avalon at the County event, and Crest’s Darrick Kobierowski won the Beschen-Callahan race.
There have also been three relays events so far this season. Brigantine won the team title of its own Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. Harvey Cedars took the title of the Surf City Epic Lifeguard Tournament. Longport won the Red Bull Surf and Rescue.
