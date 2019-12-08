The Atlantic Christian School girls basketball team beat Delaware County Christian 67-22 Saturday to win the Delaware County Christian Tip-Off Tournament in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
The championship was the Atlantic Christian girls team's first in the 55th annual tournament.
Atlantic Christian's Sydney Pearson and Liv Chapman scored 19 and 15 points, respectively.
Pearson added eight rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Also for the Cougars (2-0), Cristen Winkel, named the tournament MVP, scored 12 points and had nine assists, three steals and two rebounds. Chapman, who also had five steals, three assists and two rebounds, made the all-tournament team.
Chloe Vogel added nine points, four rebounds and two steals. Shelby Einwechter had seven points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Maddie DeNick and Tiana Phillips each scored two points, and Paige Noble had one point.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.