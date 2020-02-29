GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ciani Redd-Howard says she normally doesn’t cry.
But her brown eyes got a little red Saturday afternoon.
That’s what winning does.
The senior forward scored 22 points and won the MVP award as the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team beat Mainland Regional 63-50 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title game at Stockton University.
“It’s overwhelming,” Redd-Howard said.
The third-seeded Vikings (19-7) won their first CAL championship since the tournament began in 2012 and their second since the league began title games in 1992.
“It took me four years to get to where I’m at,” Redd-Howard said. “I finally got here, and I’m excited.”
Redd-Howard also grabbed seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Sanai Garrison-Macon scored 16 with four assists and three steals.
Six-foot-1 Vikings freshman center Quanirah Cherry-Montague played her best game of the season with 15 points, nine rebound, five steals and three blocks.
“She was very key on offense and defense,” Redd-Howard said of Cherry-Montague. “She gave us everything, everything we needed today.”
Atlantic City relied on its trademark stingy defense. The Vikings converted 29 Mainland turnovers into 28 points.
“Defense wins championships,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. “It’s been that way for years.”
McDonald’s All-American and Oregon recruit Kylee Watson picked up her fourth foul with 6 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third quarter and finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Mainland (18-6).
The CAL basketball title games are always one of the most anticipated events of the high school season. Fans filled the Stockton stands for the boys/girls championship doubleheader.
Atlantic City caused chaos with its defense right from the start. Atlantic City 5-0 senior guard Madison Brestle (five steals) harassed the 6-4 Watson as she dribbled upcourt.
Atlantic City jumped to a 12-0 lead. Mainland committed 20 turnovers in the first half.
“Our defense is always tenacious,” Redd-Howard said.
The game finally turned in Atlantic City’s favor when Watson’s fourth foul sent her to the bench with 6 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third quarter.
“You see how impactful Kylee is on the floor,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “It was a little bit frustrating. With how physical that game was and some of the fouls she picks up, they were really impactful in terms of the quality of the game.”
The Vikings took advantage of Watson’s absence to go on a 9-2 run that gave Atlantic City a 40-26 lead with 4:39 left in the third.
Cherry-Montague scored three points during that stretch and passed to Garrison-Macon for a layup.
Betson had no choice but to return Watson to the game. She scored eight points the rest of the quarter, six of them on driving layups, as Mainland closed the gap.
But it wasn’t enough. The Mustangs never got closer than eight points during the final quarter.
Redd-Howard scored eight points in the final eight minutes to preserve the victory.
“I’m always ready to score,” she said with a laugh.
With 1:35 left and Atlantic City up 12, Howard smiled as she walked to the foul line to shoot two free throws.
Vikings fans stood and cheered. As the final buzzer sounded, Lantz lifted Brestle into the air in celebration.
The Atlantic City girls are often overlooked because of the school’s boys team, a perennial power. Lantz praised the Atlantic City senior class of Redd-Howard, Brestle and Alex Fader. But the Vikings also feature several underclassmen and should remain in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.
“Finally, we’ll get some people to come watch us,” Redd-Howard said. “Now, they see what we can do.”
Mainland Regional 2 18 16 14 - 50
Atlantic City 12 17 15 19 – 63
ML – Hafetz 12, Watson 19, Schoen 3, Fitzgerald 8, Boggs 7, Rex 3
AC – Brestle 5, Garrison-Macon 16, Davis 4, Redd-Howard 22, Cherry-Montague 15, Fader 1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.