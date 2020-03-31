Atlantic City is being considered to host the NBA playoffs, if the league decides to have its playoffs in one spot, according to a New York Post report.
"According to an NBA source, there’s also been internal talks about Orlando, Atlantic City, Hawaii and Louisville hosting the playoffs," according to the story.
The league suspended the season on March 11, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
