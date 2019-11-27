spt_blackjacks

The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural, 4-8 season.

 Kristian Gonyea / For The Press

The Atlantic City Blackjacks are done after just one season in the Arena Football League.

The AFL announced Wednesday that it has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is ceasing all operations.

"We're all disappointed that we couldn't find a way forward, and we want to thank our fans, our players, coaches and everyone who loved the Arena Football League," AFL Commissioner Randall Boe said in a statement on Twitter. "We all loved the game and tried very hard to make it successful, but we simply weren't able to raise the capital necessary to grow the League, resolve the substantial legal liabilities, and make it financially viable."

The AFL suspended local business operations for the Blackjacks, Albany Empire, Baltimore Brigade, Columbus Destroyers, Philadelphia Soul and Washington Valor on Oct. 29. The action was prompted by a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against the AFL by an insurance carrier that provided workers compensation coverage for the league between 2009 and 2012, before the current league officials, including Boe, were involved.

The National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh is owed more than $2.4 million in unpaid premiums and reimbursement, court documents show. Attorneys for the company are due in New York County Supreme Court at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18 to ask the league to go to arbitration.

"It's a shame, man," Blackjacks quarterback Warren Smith said Wednesday in a phone interview. "It's really unfortunate because the league has been on the rise. And I was really excited to be playing in Atlantic City again next season."

Ron Jaworski, Chairman of the AFL's Executive Committee, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Jaworski had been instrumental in bringing an Arena Football League franchise to Atlantic City. Helped by an $89,000 investment by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, officials had turned Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall into a state-of-the are indoor football venue for the Blackjacks' inaugural season this year.

They failed to make the playoffs, posting a 4-8 record, but averaged 5,430 fans for their six homes games, including 6,685 for the final two contests.

"The Atlantic City Blackjacks were a great asset to the destination and provided affordable family entertainment last season at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall," CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said in a statement last month.

Founded in 1987 by Jim Foster, the Arena League was the second-longest active football league in the United States behind the NFL, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season.

It had run into trouble in recent years, however, falling from a high of 19 teams in 2007 to four in 2018. The Blackjacks and Destroyers were added this year.

According to Boe's statement, refunds are being processed and should be available in a few weeks.

Smith and the other players will now have to find another league to continue their football careers.

"My heart always tells me to keep playing, but it would have to be somewhere local," said Smith, who is a physical education teacher and coach at Lacey Township High School. "This is just terrible."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments