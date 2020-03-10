Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Atlantic City’s bench erupts during the third quarter as they pull away from Cherry Hill East to clinch the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stephen Byard holds the trophy as he and his Atlantic City teammates celebrate their South Jersey championship game victory.
Atlantic City Cherry Hill East for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s bench erupts during the third quarter as they pull away from Cherry Hill East to clinch the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen gives the trophy to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Smalls after his team defeated Cherry Hill East to win the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City fans erupts during the third quarter as their team pulls away from Cherry Hill East to clinch the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Teriq Chapman tries to bring down a rebound against Cherry Hill East in the fourth quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Stephan Byard shoots against Cherry Hill East’s Jake Greene in the third quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Jayden Jones shoots off balance against Cherry Hill East’s Drew Greene in the second quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen huddles with his team in the first quarter against Cherry Hill East, in the first half for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Teriq Chapman races to a looses ball against Cherry Hill East’s Drew Greene in the third quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Jaheem Frederick grabs a loose ball against Cherry Hill East in the first quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Stephan Byard keeps the ball away from Cherry Hill East’s Jake Greene in the third quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen dances on the sidelines as his team pulls away from Cherry Hill East to win the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Stephen Byard comes down with a rebound against Cherry Hill East, in the first half for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Stephen Byard shoots in the third quarter against Cherry Hill East’s Jarren Andrade for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City Stephen Byard shoots against Cherry Hill East, in the first quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Sharon Watson goes to the basket against Cherry Hill East, in the first quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Jaheem Frederick races to a loose ball against Cherry Hill East’s Ben Adler in the first quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Jayden Jones, #13, and Chad Lewis, #10, go for a rebound against Cherry Hill East’s Ben Adler in the first quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Kirran Palms looses the handle on a rebound against Cherry Hill East in the third quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Sharon Watson flies to the basket over Cherry Hill East’s Drew Greene during the South Jersey Group IV championship game Tuesday night. Watson scored 11 points.
Atlantic City’s Jaheem Frederick grabs a loose ball against Cherry Hill East in the first quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Kirran Palms looses the handle on a rebound against Cherry Hill East in the third quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Sharon Watson goes to the basket in the third quarter against Cherry Hill East for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s Chad Lewis goes for the ball against Cherry Hill East’s Ben Adler in the first quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City’s bench erupts during the third quarter as they pull away from Cherry Hill East to clinch the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stephan Byard holds the trophy as Atlantic City celebrates after defeating Cherry Hill East for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY— It was the biggest game Sharon Watson ever played.
The Atlantic City High School senior made the most of it.
Watson scored 11 points and made the momentum-changing plays to propel the Vikings to a 61-44 win over Cherry Hill East in the South Jersey Group IV boys basketball title game Tuesday night.
“From Day 1, we’ve worked so hard to be at this point,” Watson said. “I’m just so happy. I just feel so accomplished.”
The 6-foot 3 Watson is a natural scorer. He should already have experienced plenty of basketball moments like the one he had Tuesday. But after his freshman season, he didn’t play as a sophomore or a junior because of personal troubles.
Watson is one of the Vikings’ most popular players. Fans in a packed Atlantic City gym roared with each of his baskets. Plenty of people came out of the stands to congratulate him when the game was over.
“I’m very known,” he said. “I’ve been through some stuff, some negative things. But the people see I’m trying to overcome it and be successful in positive ways.”
Watson’s game-changing sequence came in the third quarter. Fourth-seeded Cherry Hill East (20-10) sank 6 of 12 3-point attempts in the first half. The score was tied at 28 when Watson stole the ball and drove for a layup to put the Vikings up 30-28 with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
After the basket, the Cougars tried to throw a long pass against the Atlantic City press. Watson made a leaping interception just beyond half court.
He dribbled upcourt.
The crowd stood.
Everyone in the gym knew he was shooting.
“I was feeling it,” he said. “I have confidence in myself.”
Watson pulled up from the top of the key and sank a 3 that hit nothing but net and gave the Vikings a 33-28 lead with 5:35 left in the third quarter.
“That changed the energy of the game,” Watson said.
Third-seeded Atlantic City (23-6) dominated from that point.
Watson’s plays were part of a 17-2 run that turned a 3-point deficit into a 40-28 Atlantic City lead with 1:42 left in the third.
Vikings 6-7 forward Stephen Byard continued his excellent state tournament run by scoring 19 of his 23 points in the second half. Senior swingman Teriq Chapman finished with 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Vikings also turned the game in their favor with defense. East went 1 for 10 from 3-point range in the second half.
“I thought we kind of wore them down,” Atlantic City coach Gene Allen said. “I saw them at the end of the second quarter tugging on their shorts. We knew they weren’t that deep. We just continued to do what we do, and eventually we wore them down.”
Atlantic City advances to face Central Jersey champion South Brunswick in a state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Egg Harbor Township.
Allen danced on the sideline as the final minute ticked off the clock Tuesday. This is the Vikings’ seventh S.J. championship since he took over the program in 2003.
This one probably means a little more than the first six. The Atlantic City Board of Education did not reappoint Allen as head coach before last season. He had to sue to get his job back. The Vikings finished 10-15 in 2018-19 for their first losing season in 50 years.
“This is very special,” Allen said. “As you get older, you start to enjoy things and appreciate things a lot. When you go through a situation like I went through last year, you really learn to appreciate nights like this, and I do.”
The game turned out to be one redemption for both Allen and Watson.
Watson’s talent is evident, but he has struggled with consistency because of his lack of experience.
“We’re so happy for a kid like that,” Allen said. “You root for a kid like that. He’s persevered. I’m happy on a stage like this he was able to show some people what he can do.”
Cherry Hill East 9 15 6 14 – 44
Atlantic City 9 12 19 21 – 61
CHE – Green 13, D. Greene 4, R. Greene 9, Matthew-Spratley 11, Andrade 5, Hussain 4
AC – Jones 8, Frederick 2, Palms 2, Byard 23, Chapman 10, Watson 11, Naq. Blakely 5
