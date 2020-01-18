Gene Allen now stands alone in Atlantic City High School boys basketball history.

Allen became the winningest coach in the program’s history when the Vikings beat Universal Audenreid Charter 68-59 in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Allen, who is in his 17th season, has a career record of 353-119, breaking the mark of Bill Swain, who coached the Vikings from 1955-1977 and finished with a 352-143 record.

Atlantic City is one of the state’s marquee boys basketball programs. Allen has coached the Vikings to the only three state championships in team history.

The Vikings surrounded Allen in the locker room after Saturday’s game and doused him with water.

“I’m honored by how many people are happy about this (record),” Allen said. “To be able to do some thing like this is definitely something special.”

Atlantic City got its sixth straight win and improved to 7-3.

Senior forward Stephen Byard led the Vikings with 27 points. Byard, Teriq Chapman and Kiraan Palms combined to sink 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

Atlantic City 18 13 19 18 – 68

Universal 15 6 14 24 - 59

AC – Chapman 7, Byard 26, Nas, Blakely 9, Jones 4, Fredrick 8, Palms 8, Watson 2, Lewis 4

UN – Khamin 7, Nyzeim 12, Hanif 3, Shannon 16, Brock 6, Khyree 11, Aasimm 6

