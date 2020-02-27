Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Atlantic City's Sanai Garrison-Macon #3 drives to the basket against Ocean City's Marin Panico #3 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City's Quanirah Cherry-Montague #24 grabs a rebound over Ocean City's Delaney Lappin #4, left Marin Panico #3, right during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City's Madison Brestle #1 drives to the basket against Ocean City's Lauren Mirsky #20 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean City's Marin Panico #3 drives past Atlantic City's Naysha Suarez-Rivera #2, left and Alex Fader #11, right during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City's Ciani Redd-Howard #21, left battle for the ball against Ocean City's Lauren Mirsky #20, middle and Marlee Brestle #2, right during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City's Sanai Garrison-Macon #3 attempts a shot over Ocean City's Emma Finnegan #24 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City's Naysha Suarez-Rivera #2 drives to the basket against Ocean City's Abbey Fenton #35 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
OCEAN CITY — The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team finally found itself on the right side of a close game Thursday night.
Cornysha Davis made a pair of critical baskets in the final minutes, as the third-seeded Vikings staved off an Ocean City comeback to win a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal 40-33. Atlantic City advances to the championship game at noon Saturday at Stockton University for the first time since the CAL Tournament began in 2012.
Davis gave the Vikings the lead for good when she sank a layup off a pass from Naysha Suarez-Rivera with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left in the contest.
“This feels really great,” Davis said. “It really helped our team out."
Atlantic City (18-7) had lost four games by five points or less this season. Six of their defeats were by single digits.
“For the girls, this feels great. For me, I don’t want to play any close games,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said with a laugh. “I want to get a lead and hold the lead. But this shows character and enthusiasm. Their hard work paid off today.”
Senior forward Ciani Redd-Howard scored 12 points for the Vikings. Freshman center Quanirah Cherry-Montague grabbed 11 rebounds. Senior guard Madison Brestle had nine points and three steals.
Marin Panico sank 7 of 8 shots to finish with 14 points for Ocean City, who were the defending champions.
Fans nearly filled Ocean City’s gym for the first of Thursday’s two semifinals. The game was a contrast in styles.
Second-seeded Ocean City did its best to slow the pace in the first half. The Red Raiders played a zone defense. They were deliberate on offense.
But the Vikings forced the tempo with their defense that forced 12 first-half turnovers. Atlantic City converted those miscues into 12 points in the first two quarters to build a 12-point halftime lead. The Vikings complimented their defense with some timely perimeter shooting.
Things changed dramatically in the second half.
Atlantic City seemed out of sorts on offense for the most of the third and fourth quarters. The Vikings settled for long-range perimeter shots and made ill-advised drives to the basket.
“We weren’t patient,” Davis said. “We were rushing everything.”
Panico sparked an Ocean City comeback. She scored six points in the third quarter and then drove the length of the court for a layup to tie the game at 29 with 6:47 left.
Neither team scored for nearly the next three minutes.
Finally, Suarez-Rivera drove the lane and slipped a pass to Davis for a layup with 3:50 left. Davis then grabbed a rebound and scored with 2:50 left to put the Vikings up by four.
Ocean City (18-8) never again had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead.
Redd-Howard scored four points in the final 2:19 to help the Vikings clinch the victory.
“Ocean City is a really good team,” Redd-Howard said. “We found a way to turn up the energy and make some baskets.”
Atlantic City 14 10 5 11 — 40
Ocean City 6 6 15 6 — 33
AC — Brestle 9, Garrison-Macon 7, Davis 6, Redd-Howard 12, Cherry-Montague 4, Fader 2
