ATLANTIC CITY — Making the South Jersey Division A girls swimming playoffs for the first time since 2013 was a big accomplishment for Atlantic City High School this season.
Winning a first-round playoff meet Tuesday was even bigger.
The Atlantic City girls team held on to beat Eastern Regional 87-83 in an S.J. Division A (large public schools) meet.
A.C. led by 10 points going into the final race, the 400-meter freestyle relay, and took second place in the race to gain four points to preserve the win. The A.C. team consisted of Megan Fox, Kara Graybill, Grace Gaskill and Olivia Kulakowski.
Atlantic City, the No. 6 seed, improved to 7-3 on the season. The Vikings will travel to third-seeded Cherokee, the 11th-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, for a quarterfinal meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Camden County Tech in the Sicklerville section in Winslow Township.
Seventh-seeded Eastern, also known as the Vikings, ended the dual meet part of its season 4-6. Eastern has lost to five teams in the Elite 11, including top-ranked Cherry Hill East.
Atlantic City's Fox won the 200 and 400 freestyle races, and Sarah Tran took the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
"We stressed a lot this year about making the playoffs, and the last couple days we talked about going as far as we can," Atlantic City coach Sean Duffey said. "It really advances the program. Last year, we were one seed away from making the playoffs, and this year we were really excited to get a home meet. We have a great group of girls and they swam really well today. Eastern swam well, too. Our second and third swimmers really helped to win it for us."
Eastern led twice in the meet, the first time after winning the first race, the 200 medley relay. But Fox gave A.C. its first lead after winning the 200 freestyle by nearly four seconds in 2 minute, 10.92 seconds. Tran followed with a win by 0.63 seconds in the 200 IM in 2:32.92.
Tran won the 100 breaststroke by 0.05 seconds over Eastern's Isabella Roma after trailing midway through the race.
"I was really nervous today, but I just gave it my best," Tran, a 17-year-old junior and Atlantic City resident, said. "I could see she was ahead of me in the breaststroke, so I gave it my all. I didn't want to think about the score. We're all really happy and excited. We've worked really hard."
Eastern went up 46-43 following Roma's win in the 100 freestyle, but Fox won the 400 freestyle and older sister Madelyn Fox was third as A.C. went up for good at 57-53.
"It feels really good to win the meet because we've been working really hard," said Megan Fox, a 16-year-old sophomore from Margate. "It's a good experience for the team, especially our younger swimmers who are just learning. I was very prepared for the races to be close, and I knew I needed to step up and help the team."
Sarah Tran, cousin Melissa Tran, Graybill and Megan Fox won the 200 freestyle relay. Freshman Kulakowski won the 100 backstroke by 0.36 seconds in 1:10.23.
Eastern's Sophia Sinibaldi had four wins on the day.
"It was a great meet, and a lot of our girls had time drops," Eastern coach Theresa DeCoursey said. "It was exciting to come here and do so well. There were a lot of close races. Their girls swam fantastic and had a little more at the end."
200 Medley Relay—E (Christina Beggs, Madeline Seybold, Sophia Sinibaldi, Isabella Roma) 2:09.02; 200 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 2:10.92; 200 IM—Sarah Tran AC 2:32.92; 50 Freestyle—Sinibaldi E 29.52; 100 Butterfly—Sinibaldi E 1:07.73; 100 Freestyle—Roma E 1:03.50; 400 Freestyle—Fox AC 4:33.66; 200 Freestyle Relay—AC (S. Tran, Melissa Tran, Kara Graybill, Fox) 2:08.31; 100 Backstroke—Olivia Kulakowski AC 1:10.23; 100 Breaststroke—S. Tran AC 1:19.14; 400 Freestyle Relay—E (Beggs, Sinibaldi, Roma, Katrina Gagnon) 4:15.90.
Records—Eastern 4-6; A.C. 7-3.
