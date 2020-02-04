Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Holy Family University freshman Isaiah Whaley won the 400-meter dash, his first indoor track collegiate victory, at the Sescriver Invitational last week. The Atlantic City High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township won in 51.32 seconds at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.
Isaiah Whaley, a freshman at Holy Family University, picked up his first collegiate win during the men’s indoor track and field season over the weekend.
Whaley, an Atlantic City High School graduate from Mays Landing, won the 400-meter dash in 51.32 seconds for the Tigers at the Descriver Invitational at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. He was 0.31 seconds shy of his personal best for the NCAA Division I school in Philadelphia.
Whaley was a first-team Press All-Star during the outdoor track last spring for the Vikings. He won the South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League championships in the 400. He received an honorable mention during the 2018-19 indoor season.
Alex Dessoye (EHT) was third in the 400 (49.27) for Bucknell at the Penn State National. His twin, Robert Dessoye (EHT), was ninth in the 800 (1:53.68).
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) was third in the 60 hurdles in 7.81 seconds, the second fastest time for host Penn State, at the Penn State National. He was also sixth in the 200 dash (21.38) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:11.28).
Devin Anderson (Mainland) ran on Rider’s seventh-place 4x400 relay (3:19.76) at the Penn State National.
Eric Barnes (EHT) won the 800 (1:53.67) for Rutgers at the Metro Indoor Championships in Staten Island, New York. He also ran on the winning 4x800 relay (7:47.29).
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) won the long jump (6.88) for Georgian Court at the Bison Open. Dashawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was second in the triple jump (14.21, a program record), and fifth in the high jump (1.84). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was third in the shot put (15.36).
Michael Suarez (Pinelands Regional) was sixth in the high jump (1.79).
Trey Henry (EHT) was fourth in the 60 dash (7.06) for Kutztown at the Bison Open. He was also tied for 14th in the 200 (23.15).
Justin Bishop (Mainland) won the 400 (50.13) for Rowan at the Bomber Invitational in Ithaca, New York. He also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:19.14). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) won the long jump (7.04), was on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:23.88) and finished 11th in the triple jump (13.01). John Nguyen (Absegami) was second in the 60 hurdles (8.41), and Kevin King (Ocean City) was third. Rob Gardner (Hammonton) was sixth in the pole vault.
David Springstead (Southern) won the heptathlon for Stevens Institute of Technology at the Bomber Invitational. He set personal bests in the 60 dash, the long jump and the 1,000 on his way to the win. He also matched his personal best in the pole vault.
Women’s gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) scored a 9.575 on the bars for Brown, which took third in a tri-meet with Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State.
Wrestling
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won his 165-pound bout with an 8-6 sudden victory in American’s 24-21 loss to Navy. He won a 10-7 decision in an 18-15 win over Binghamton.
In Stevens Institute of Technology’s 41-10 win over York, Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) won a 6-4 decision at 133, and Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Regional) won an 18-2 technical fall at 165. In a 30-13 win over New York University, Poklikuha won an 8-4 decision.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won by pin in 2 minutes, 24 seconds at 174 for Ursinus in a 35-14 win over Gettysburg. In a 33-18 win over Johns Hopkins, Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won by pin in 4:59 at 133, and Nagle won an 8-7 decision. In a 29-16 loss to Merchant Marine, Rodriguez won by pin in 40 seconds.
Women’s indoor track and field
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) was ninth in the 3,000-meter run (9:56.30) for Georgetown at the Penn State National.
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was second in the weight throw (18.48 meters) for Hampton at the Carolina Challenge. She was also 10th in the shot put (11.89). Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) was seventh in the shot put (13.67).
Caitlin Hambor (Southern) was on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s eighth-place 4x400 relay (4:13.34) at the Metropolitan Indoor Championships in Staten Island, New York.
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) ran on Rider’s 4x400 relay that set the program record in 3:53.74 while placing seventh at the Penn State National.
Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was second in the 60 hurdles (8.99) and fourth in the triple jump (11.57) for Rutgers at the Metro Indoor Championships. Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) was sixth in the 400 (56.97) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (4:36.46). Emma Bergman (Ocean City) and Raelynne Miller (Millville) ran on the second-place 4x800 relay (9:37.22). Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) was sixth in the 60 dash (7.74).
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) was third in the weight throw (14.15) for Sacred Heart at the New England Championships in Boston.
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) was 10th in the shot put (11.69) for Georgian Court at the Bison Open in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Leah Gaston (Absegami) was fifth in the high jump (1.45) for Holy Family at the Deschriver Invitational in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Jillian Gatley (Mainland) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:19.20) and was seventh in the pole vault (8 feet, 6.25 inches).
Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was fourth in the long jump (5.23) for Rowan at the Bomber Invitational in Ithaca, New York. Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) was third in the 200 (26.69) and eighth in the 60 (8.24).
She also ran on the winning 4x200 relay (1:46.84) with Melina Johnson (EHT). Melina Johnson finished second in the 500 (1:24.41).
Men’s lacrosse
In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 24-7 win over Hampton, Keegan Ford (Mainland) scored, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won 8 of 13 faceoffs with three ground balls.
Bryce Vaxman (St. Augustine) had two ground balls and a caused turnover in Bellarmine’s 16-10 loss to Utah.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had five goals, an assist, three ground balls and a caused turnover in Coker’s 20-7 win over Lees-McRae.
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) scooped a ground ball in Wingate’s 9-3 win over North Greenville.
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Baseball
Cedar Creek's Luke Vaks signs with Old Dominion
EHT's Sean Duffy signs with High Point
Barnegat's Lucas Torres signs with Wagner
ACIT's Tony Santa Maria signs with Iona
Holy Spirit's Justin Jimenez signs with Frostburg
Cedar Creek's Steven Kaenzig signs with Hofstra
St. Augustine's Kenny Levari signs Old Dominion
Holy Spirit's Brandon Castellini commits to St. John’s
St. Augustine's Rob Ready signs with East Carolina
St. Augustine Brian Furey signs with Navy
Ocean City's Jacob McKenna signs with St. Joseph's
St. Augustine's Alex Hunt signs with Iona
EHT's Bobby Baxter signs with Columbia
Women's Lacrosse
Middle's Maddie Barber signs with Temple
Middle's Kira Sides signs with LaSalle
Barnegat's Maddy Santorelli signs with Montclair State
Barnegats Maddie Schleicher signs with William Smith
Golf
St. Augustine Prep's Drue Nicholas signs with North Carolina State
Men's Lacrosse
Mainland's Colin Cooke signs with High Point
St. Augustine David Burr signs with Rutgters
St. Augustine's Wilson Carpenter signs with Lehigh
St. Augustine's Steven DelleMonache signs with Robert Morris
St. Augustine's Logan Hone signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Joey Serafine signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Brayden Steere signs with Wagner
Men's Crew
St. Augustine Prep's Josh Diggons signs with University of Washington
Holy Spirit's Jake Curran signs with LaSalle
Holy Spirit's Joe Glenn signs with Drexel
Women's Crew
Holy Spirit's Haley Bramante signs with Drexel
Ocean City's Margaret Kane signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Mollie Knoff signs with Drexel
Holy Spirit's Bailey Harris signs with University of Connecticut
Ocean City's Claudia Scherbin signs with Clemson
Holy Spirit's Abby Fuscaldo signs with East Michigan
Mainland's Paige Ortzman signs with UCLA
Holy Spirit's Jules Lynch commits to Tulsa
Ocean City's Emma Finnegan signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Kayla Driscoll signs with Drexel
Men's Soccer
St. Augustine's Kyle Bartleson signs with St. Joseph's
Women's soccer
Absegami's Allie Tierney signs with Kutztown
Men's Swimming
Mainland's Destin Lasco signs with California
Women's Track and Field
Mainland's Claire Pedrick signs with Lehigh
Men's Cross Country
Mainland's Kevin Antczak signs with North Carolina State
Softball
EHT's Kaitlyn Riggs signs with Stony Brook
Vineland's Devin Coia signs with Monmouth
Pilgrim Academy's Annalise Lopresti signs with Bryant
Atlantic City's Katie Master signs with Central Connecticut State
Field hockey
Ocean City's Chloe Prettyman signs with Shippensburg
