Juanye Colon’s sharpshooting abilities and timely defense led University of the District of Columbia to a 76-74 win over conference opponent Mercy on Saturday.

Colon, a 2017 Atlantic City High School graduate, hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with the Firebirds trailing 74-73 with 32 seconds left in overtime. He sealed the win with a steal with one second left.

The 6-foot sophomore guard finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Earlier in the week, he had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 91-72 win over Wilmington.

Through 16 games for the Firebirds (7-9), Colon was leading the team with 14.8 points per game and had made 43 of 127 3-pointers (33.9%). In high school, he was a second-team Press All-Star and scored more than 1,000 career points.

Colon wasn’t the only former Cape-Atlantic League standout with a clutch performance Saturday.

C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 20 points and eight rebounds in Moravian’s 63-62 win over Catholic. With the Greyhounds down 62-61, Barnes hit both of his free throws with five seconds left in the game for the tying and go-ahead points.

Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) had 12 points, three rebounds and two steals in American’s 68-60 win over Army West Point. He had 19 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in an 82-73 loss to Lehigh.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in Delaware’s 80-76 win over James Madison. He had two points and six rebounds in an 84-68 loss to Towson.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had two points and three rebounds in Holy Cross’ 82-64 loss to Lafayette.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points, 18 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals in St. Bonaventure’s 61-49 win over George Mason. He had six points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a 64-44 win over Fordham.

Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had five points and four rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 83-75 win over Shepherd. He had six points in an 83-71 loss to Millersville.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 75-73 loss to Post.

Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 25 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in Pace’s 77-61 loss to Le Moyne. He had 14 points and three rebounds in a 79-74 loss to Saint Anselm.

Gabe Michnya (Mainland) had 17 points and five rebounds in Bryn Athyn’s 100-72 loss to Cairn.

DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 65-49 loss to Neumann. He had five points and two rebounds in a 100-86 loss to Marymount.

Ethan Dubois (Southern Regional) had five points, seven assists and four rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 78-74 win over Lancaster Bible in overtime. He had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 91-60 loss to Scranton.

Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had five points and four rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 78-64 loss to DeSales. He had six points, six rebounds and three assists in a 74-70 win over Misericordia.

Jalen Horsley (Hammonton) had two points and six rebounds in Keystone’s 101-70 loss to Oneonta.

Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) scored 18 in Neumann’s 65-49 win over Cabrini. He had 15 points, four steals and two rebounds in an 87-81 loss to Wesley.

In Widener’s 79-75 win over Messiah, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 12 points, seven assists and three rebounds, and Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. In a 79-76 win over Stevenson, Laverty had six points, five rebounds and three assists, and Holden had three points and three rebounds.

Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had 24 points, seven rebounds and two steals in Independence Community College’s (Kansas) 95-89 win over Seward C.C. He had seven points and two rebounds in a 96-82 loss to Colby C.C.

Women’s basketball

Kayla Sykes (ACIT) scored eight in Bloomfield’s 73-61 loss to Felician. She had 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in an 82-41 loss to the University of the Sciences.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) had nine points and seven rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 65-64 loss to Holy Family. She had 18 points and four rebounds in a 101-63 loss to Post.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 11 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in Albright’s 92-88 win over Lycoming in overtime.

Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had seven points, three assists and two rebounds in Cabrini’s 76-49 win over Neumann. She had five points, four rebounds and three assists in a 76-67 win over Marymount.

Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in Cairn’s 71-44 loss to Saint Elizabeth. She had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 53-50 win over Bryn Athyn. She had 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 60-41 loss to Centenary.

Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, four rebounds and three steals in Delaware Valley’s 70-43 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. She had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 78-54 loss to Eastern.

Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had two points and eight rebounds in Emerson’s 59-53 win over Framingham State.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 20 points and three assists in Kean’s 69-66 win over Stockton. She hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with her team trailing 66-64 with 21 seconds left. In a 67-65 loss to William Paterson, McCoy had 27 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had one point, four assists and three rebounds in Marywood’s 108-70 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.

Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 15 points and eight rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 71-33 win over Bryn Mawr.

She had 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in a 55-48 win over Swarthmore. She had 19 points, five rebounds and two blocks in a 60-53 loss to McDaniel.

Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had six points and five rebounds in Neumann’s 76-49 loss to Cabrini. She had six points and six rebounds in a 71-48 win over Wesley.

Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had 18 points and five rebounds in Rowan’s 75-63 win over William Paterson. In a 76-50 loss to Montclair State, Holt had 10 points and four rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had four points and five rebounds.

Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had six points and four rebounds in Widener’s 76-66 loss to Stevenson.

Women’s gymnastics

Erin Howell (EHT) helped Brown to a third-place finish at a quad meet with Yale, Southern Connecticut State and Springfield on Sunday to open the season.

She competed in the floor events, scoring a 9.55 on the bars and a 9.625 on the floor. The senior was named a team captain for this season.

Men’s volleyball

In Belmont Abby’s 3-0 win over Indiana Tech, Brennan Davis (Southern) had two kills and seven digs, and Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 13 kills and two digs.

In a 3-0 loss to Ball State, Davis had four digs and 19 assists, and Maxwell had eight kills and three digs. In a 3-0 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne, Davis had two kills, 29 assists and seven digs, and Maxwell had 12 kills and three digs.

In the win over Purdue Fort Wayne, Maxwell broke Belmont Abbey’s all-time kills record of 1,185 set by current coach Nolan Albrecht.

The senior began this week with 1,193 career kills.

