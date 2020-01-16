The Atlantic City, St. Augustine Prep and Lower Cape May Regional boys indoor track and field teams, and the A.C. and Lower girls teams competed at the Atlantic City Armory on Thursday.
In the boys competition, Atlantic City’s Antwone Swaby won the 300-meter dash in 41.3 seconds and the 55 dash in 6.5 seconds. Angelo Moynihan won the 600 in 1:46.2.
Lower’s Dakota Black won the 55 hurdles in 8.4 seconds. St. Augustine’s team of Jake Cobb, Damien Rodriguez, Xavier Simms and Mike Tedesco won the 4x100 relay in 1:03.3.
For the girls, Alicia Swaby, of Atlantic City, won the 300 (49.7). She also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (1:11.9) with Ta’Daijah Frazier, Jasmine Davis and Vanessa Gaitanos. Fauve Haney won the 600 (2:01.2), and Davis won the 55 dash (7.5).
Lower’s Ava Pierce won the 500 hurdles in 10 seconds.
Wrestling
From Wednesday
Oakcrest 78,
Atlantic City 6
106— Hogan Horsey O by forfeit; 113— Hunter Horsey O by forfeit; 120— Hayden Horsey O p. Jadah Butler (1:08); 126— David Flippen O p. Kyle Graybill (1:20); 132— Frank Gabriel O by forfeit; 138— Paul Rivera O by forfeit; 145— Jurdain Hendricks O by forfeit; 152— Joshua Mensah O by forfeit; 160— Mason Horsey O by forfeit; 170— Michel St. Juste A p. Jason Hearn (0:54); 182— Zymir Newman O p. Darlin Melendez (2:00); 195— James Curtis O p. Jalin Perez (2:05); 220— Amir Cherry O p. Malik Brown (0:30); 285— Francisco Velazquez O by forfeit.
Match began at 106
Barnegat 53,
St. Joseph 12
106— Anthony Ryan B by forfeit; 113— Dante Powell B tf. Douglas Ferinaccio 15-0 (4:00); 120— Aidan Reiser B p. Marco Caponi (1:35); 126— Miguel Sendecki B by forfeit; 132— Alizer Ruiz B by forfeit; 138— Michael DiPianta B by forfeit; 145— double forfeit; 152— James Circle B p. Gahad Hughes (3:00); 160— Alexi Giordano S p. Timothy Crudup (3:00); 170— Kevin Mayfield S p. Mason Bayer (1:45); 182— Rashidi Alleyne B by forfeit; 195— double forfeit; 220— double forfeit; 285— Griffin Jackstadt B p. Bryan Butkus (3:45).
Match began at 113
Lenape 53,
Mainland Reg. 12
106— Trey Friedman L tf. Charles Provido 21-5; 113— Harry Franks M p. Liam Humphrey (0:54); 120— Jayden Blue L md. Jackson Waters 18-6; 126— Alex Gizzo L p. Samuel Costello (3:13); 132— Dylan Kim L p. Will Gandy (0:49); 138— Rick Snyder L p. Tyler Sheeler (0:46); 145— Matt McCormick L d. Isael Serra 5-2; 152— Dominick Spera L d. Jake Pokrass 9-5; 160— Matthew Still L tf. Juan Lopez 15-0; 170— Riley Santino L p. Robert Sheeler (2:47); 182— Anthony Gerace M d. Michael Hughes 4-3; 195— Samuel Epstein M d. Kevin Langlois 4-3; 220— Ian Camerato L p. Christopher Campbell (2:51); 285— Mark Loveland L d. Shaquan Henry 3-1.
Match began at 106
Buena Regional 48,
Middle Twp. 12
106— Carungo B fall Nelson :43; 113—N Johnson B fall Sgrignoli :51; 120—A Johnson B tf Adrien LaBoy 15-0; 126— Richart B d Rodriguez 7-2; 132— double forfeit; 138— Alick Killian M by forfeit; 145—Cimino B tf Gariano 15-0; 152—Aretz B md Mike Adellizi 12-0; 160—DiGiovacchino B p. Shute (:34); 170— Karl Giulian M d Wiker 4-3; 182—Dave Giulian M d Drugo 5-3; 195—Maxwell B d Jayden Matthews 7-1; 220— Thompson B p. Farrow (1:04); 285— Davis B d Galati 3-1.
Match began at 120
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.