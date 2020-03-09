Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Monty Salmon, left Capenter Bill Gannon, middle Carpenter and Clayton Salmon, right Carpenter Foreman from Local #255 putting the finishing touches on the court for The MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City starting Monday March 9, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Optimism and opportunity are the key words as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament begins Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The 11-team MAAC is known for its competitive balance. This season, there is no clear-cut favorite to win the tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The men’s final will be played 4 p.m. Saturday. Iona beat Monmouth 81-60 in last year’s final in Albany, New York.
“It’s an incredible venue, a historic arena,” Fairfield coach Jay Young said during a conference call of the MAAC's men's coaches Monday morning. “I think everybody (in the league) is getting on the bus and saying if they play well, they can win the tournament. That’s a pretty cool thing this time of year.”
The MAAC women’s tournament also will be played at Boardwalk Hall. The women’s final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
This is the first time since Boardwalk Hall hosted the Atlantic 10 men's tournament in 2012 that Atlantic City will be part of March Madness.
“We’re excited to be in this venue,” Siena men's coach Carmen Maciarello said. “When the A10 was (at Boardwalk Hall), there were so many great coaches and players to play on that floor. Now, we have a chance to have our MAAC brand on that floor. It’s a great opportunity.”
Siena, the top seed, has won nine straight. The past few years the MAAC Tournament was held in Albany, on Siena’s home court. Siena was undefeated at home this season.
Maciarello said Siena is sending some fan buses to Atlantic City.
“You have to win a couple of games before people get excited,” Maciarello said. “One day at a time. Our support staff here, and our communications staff have all done a great job pumping out the message to get fans to Atlantic City. When it’s all said and done, I can’t be worried about the fans. Everybody’s going there with the same goal, and that’s to be the best team at the end of the day.”
The MAAC’s three New Jersey schools — No.2 seed Saint Peter’s, No.3 Rider and No. 4 Monmouth — are relishing the chance to play the tournament close to home.
“We’re excited because it’s not as far as a drive,” Monmouth coach King Rice said. “I’m hopeful some of our students are going to come down (to Atlantic City). If we can get our student body to travel, I’ll know we’ll have a solid group of fans there, and, hopefully, we can turn it into a home court for us.”
