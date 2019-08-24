Coach Leo Hamlett of the Atlantic City High School football team feels good about the Vikings’ future.
When that future arrives, he’s not quite sure.
Atlantic City finished 0-10 last season.
“We’re finding a way to be positive about the things we have going on,” Hamlett said. “We still have a long way to go. Things are moving in the right direction. We have some solid pieces coming back. I know things are going to get better. How fast they’re going to get better is still to be seen.”
The Vikings are young and inexperienced. They return four starters, who played both offense and defense last season.
Senior linebacker Connor Culmone will lead the defense. He is also one of the Vikings’ candidates at quarterback.
“Connor I think is going to make a great leap from last year to this year,” Hamlett said. “He’s your ideal kid. He’s great in the classroom. He’s great on the field. He’s everything you want in a football player.”
Shawn McGraw made an impact at running back and defensive back as a sophomore last season.
“I think he’s special with the ball in his hands,” Hamlett said of McGraw.
Senior Dewayne Johnson will anchor the offensive and defensive lines. He took nearly every snap at center.
“He’s steady,” Hamlett said. “He’s a valuable part to what we do on offense. We can count on him. He’s looking forward to getting more defensive reps.”
Wilmer Montes-Santos, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound junior lineman, also played well last season in what his first year of football.
“He looks the part,” Hamlett said of Montes-Santos. “He hit the weight room hard in the off-season.”
Corey Yeoman, a junior transfer from St. Augustine Prep, is a player to watch at middle linebacker. Yeoman will also see time at wide receiver and possibly even quarterback.
Few public schools in South Jersey play as tough a schedule as the Vikings.
Atlantic City faces St. Joseph and Holy Spirit, as well perennial powers Williamstown, Timber Creek and Eastern Regional.
“You can’t sit back and complain about things when it’s not working out in your favor,” Hamlett said. “Every coach wants to be tested by the best. We’re building and obviously we’ll be building for a while, but why not get better against the best?”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.