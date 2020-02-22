Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
When the NBA dreams eluded him, Frank Turner still found a way to make the most of his abilities on the court.
The 2006 Atlantic City High School graduate, now 31, has a decade of experience playing professional basketball in Europe.
"Europe has been great," Turner said. "I've seen so many countries. ... I've probably seen 25 of them."
Turner began his professional career in the Netherlands after graduating from Canisius College in Buffao, New York, in 2010. He ranks fourth all-time in Canisius scoring, first in assists and is one of 11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference players with more than 600 career assists.
He's since played in Poland, Belgium, Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, France and now Hungary. As the starting point guard for Egis Kormend (15-4) of the Hungary A Division, Turner averages 15.2 points, 3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
When he realized the NBA might be out of reach, he was informed agents were interested in helping him continue his career overseas. He hasn't looked back.
One of his biggest takeaways from the experience has been the sheer volume of history that has occurred everywhere he goes.
"At first, I was a little spoiled by the whole thing and didn't take it all in," Turner said, "but as you get older and you start to see different places and see the history of what's in the countries, you learn more."
Turner said playing in Germany, for example, drove home the magnitude of all the events of the 20th century in which the country had a direct involvement.
Turner will not get to attend MAAC Tournament when it comes to Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on March 10. During his time in Canisius, the closest to home he ever played was at Rider University in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.
"It's a good thing to know that people who are not really into college basketball can come here (and) they can see the talent that's within the conference," Turner said of the tournament's move to Atlantic City. "They'll be able to understand, 'OK, this is the conference he played in.'
"Some people don't even know where Canisius was, what the MAAC is, how good it is... They just have no clue."
Turner is sure he wouldn't have had an shortage of support if he got to play back home in his college years.
"It would've been packed, I'm telling you," Turner said. "I would have a lot of family come to the Rider game, so if it was in Atlantic City, I'm sure there would've been a lot of support."
