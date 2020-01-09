Madison Brestle leads a busy life.
The Atlantic City High School senior currently starts at guard for the Vikings, who are off to an impressive 5-1 start. Brestle is one of the Cape-Atlantic League's top defensive players.
The Margate resident played soccer in the fall and plans to participate in softball in the spring.
Those aren’t the only three sports she plays.
“I’ve been playing sports since I was very little,” she said. “I’ve done swimming, basketball, lacrosse, golf, field hockey, cross country, soccer. I played every sport.”
Brestle, 18, has two younger siblings. Her sister, Marlee, is a junior at Ocean City, where she plays basketball. Her brother, Michael, is in the fifth grade.
Brestle hopes to go to college in California but has not yet decided on a school. She plans to stay active but knows her organized sports career is coming to an end.
“It’s very sad to think about all the time I put into it, the people, and the sport itself,” she said. “Basketball is a high-paced, fun sport. It just fits me very well. So, it’s sad that it might be my last year.”
In an interview Tuesday night, Brestle discussed several topics, including growing up and living in Margate.
On being a three-sport athlete
When there’s breaks in between the sports, that’s when I hate it the most. I don’t now what to do with myself. What am I supposed to do? I like having my schedule be filled with activity. It keeps me on track, having fun. There’s a lot of people that get caught up in other things. This way my head is down — school, sports, homework, sleep.
On her favorite sport
Basketball is my favorite. I’ve been doing it for more than 10 years. It’s something I’ve dedicated a lot of my time to. Whether it’s travel teams, school teams, AAU teams. Whatever it is, I just love basketball. I have people throughout my life who have been very helpful and inspirational, and they’re big into basketball as well.
On being a big sister
It’s fun. I get to be the trailblazer and stuff. I enjoy it, getting to pick on my little siblings (laughs). It’s fun. I like being the oldest. It helps me become more responsible.
On growing up and living in Margate
I live two blocks from the beach, which is awesome. In the summer, it’s crazy. All the shoobies come in. You have to deal with all that, but it’s fun, because I feel like there’s life in the city. In the winter, it’s like a ghost town. But it’s still fun. I have all my close friends. But it’s cold winters. I’m trying to go to California for college because of the warm weather.
On a typical day at Atlantic City H.S.
I have a great time at A.C. It’s getting better. I like it a lot. All my teachers are awesome. They’re super caring. They’re super into it.
On the Vikings' 5-1 start
I think we have a very good team. We have to have our heads in the right places and work together. I feel like we have the potential to go further (in the Cape-Atlantic League and state tournaments) than we have in the past.
Q&A
Who’s your favorite athlete and why?
Steph Curry. He’s a basketball player and golfer. I like both those sports, too, and he’s very humble and respectful.
Favorite food to order when out to dinner
Sushi
Favorite midnight snack
Mint chocolate chip ice cream
What was last movie you saw in the theater?
"Frozen 2"
What was the last book you read?
"Frankenstein"
