The Atlantic City High School football team is seeking a new football coach.
The district has advertised that the position is open. Applicants have until Jan. 31 to apply to Atlantic City athletic director Chris Ford Jr.
The Vikings finished a combined 2-18 the past two seasons, under coach Leo Hamlett.
Hamlett stepped into a near-impossible situation when he took over the program in 2018. The Vikings were rebuilding, while playing one of the most difficult schedules in the West Jersey Football League.
Atlantic City’s schedule eases up in 2020-21.
The Vikings will play in the National Division with Bridgeton (1-8 in 2019), Paul IV (1-9), Cherry Hill West (6-4), Triton (2-8) and Cherry Hill East (2-8). Atlantic City will play Absegami (5-5), Egg Harbor Township (5-6) and Thanksgiving rival Holy Spirit (8-4) in non-division games.
