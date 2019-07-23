The Atlantic Shore baseball team will play Millville at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fehrle Field in Somers Point for the Babe Ruth 15-and-under Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament championship.
Atlantic Shore defeated Northeast New York (North Colonie) 14-4 in six innings Tuesday night to reach the championship round.
Atlantic Shore's Ben Hoag and Nick Wagner each had a single and double, a run and an RBI. CJ Egrie had a single, two runs and two RBIs, and Ryan Spina added a single, two runs and an RBI. Ben Funk had a single and two runs, Trevor Cohen added a single, a run and an RBI, Joe Gutierrez had a single and a run, and Cole Campbell hit a sacrifice fly. Mark Elliott scored two runs and Luke McCarthy and Brandon Sharkey each scored once.
Spina, Sharkey and McCarthy each pitched two innings. Sharkey struck out two and Spina struck out one.
The Millville-Atlantic Shore winner advances to the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, from Aug 8-15.
On Monday night, Atlantic Shore, the tournament host, beat Millville 7-1 to complete pool play 3-0.
Atlantic Shore earned a bye into the tournament semifinals.
Egrie had a double, a single, two runs and an RBI for Atlantic Shore. Egrie was chosen the MVP of the game.
Campbell added a single and two RBIs, and Cohen had a single and a sacrifice fly. McCarthy added a bunt single and scored twice, and Spina, Wagner and Manny Aponte each scored a run.
Elliott pitched four innings and struck out three.
Egrie worked two innings and struck out two, Gutierrez went one inning with one strikeout.
Atlantic Shore Babe Ruth 13U baseball
Center County, Pennsylvania, beat Atlantic Shore 8-2 on Tuesday in the final game of pool play at the Babe Ruth Mid-Atlantic Regionals in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Center County and Atlantic Shore both finished 2-2 in pool play, but only Center County advanced to the knockout round, edging Atlantic Shore on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Atlantic Shore lost to West End 15-0 in its first game and then beat Basking Ridge 10-4 and topped North Buffalo 16-6 before Tuesday’s loss.
“We got off to a slow start, but then we turned things around and played much better,” Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill said. “Our best game was against Basking Ridge, which went 3-1 in pool play.”
Atlantic Shore’s Rocco Barbella was the winning pitcher against Basking Ridge, and he had three hits against North Buffalo. Brian Perez was the winning pitcher against North Bufffalo and had two hits and three runs. Dan Leiser and Jake Myers each had two hits in both of the two wins.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.