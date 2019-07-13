Atlantic Shore beat Brick American 10-5 at the 15-and-under Babe Ruth state baseball tournament at Moody Park in Ewing Township on Saturday.
Atlantic Shore will play the winner of West Windsor-Millville at 4 p.m. Sunday.
CJ Egrie and Trevor Cohen each had a single, a triple and two RBIs for Atlantic Shore.
Ben Funk added two singles. Brandon Sharkey had two hits. Manny Aponte had stolen base and a hit. Luke McCarthy, Joe Brace and Nick Wagner had two hits apiece. Rocco Buondonno added a hit.
On Friday, Atlantic Shore won its first game at the tournament, 6-2 against Jersey Shore.
Sharkey struck out nine in six innings. He also had a hit.
Funk had two hits and two RBIs. Cole Campbell added two hits. Engrie, Cohen and Ryan Spina each singled. Manny Aponte also had a hit.
