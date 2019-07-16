The Atlantic West 14-and-under baseball team beat West-Windsor Plainsboro 5-2 in the Babe Ruth state tournament semifinals Monday.
Atlantic West will play in the state championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Hamilton, Mercer County.
Cole Frye, Luke Phillips and Austin Sofran all had hits to lead the way for Atlantic West.
Phillips also got the win, pitching four innings without allowing a run or walk.
Will Grayson pitched three innings in relief for the winners.
Atlantic West consists of players from Folsom and Galloway, Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships. The state champion and runner-up will advance to the Mid-Atlantic Regional that begins Saturday in Hamilton.
Little League
Northfield’s Little League baseball team beat Cherry Hill 7-3 in its opening Section 4 game.
Will Hickman, Luca Bruno, Colt Russo and Dante Zappala led the offense for Northfield.
Chris Layton pitched three scoreless innings.
Chase Camac and Finn Haines helped finish the game in relief.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.