The annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament began Monday with a fleet of 60 boats from Canyon Club Resort in Cape May and 78 from Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland, heading out before daybreak.
A new tournament record of $3.5 million in prize money is anticipated.
The top news of the day was at Canyon Club, where Avalon's John Raimondo weighed a 67-pound white marlin for angler Bill Dever aboard Raimondo's Sea Mistress. It was the only white marlin weighed on the day at either tournament venue. No qualifying blue marlin were weighed.
In the tuna division, Dem Boysk, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, weighed a 96-pound yellowfin for Tommy Hancock for the early lead. Mark Deblasio's Blue Runner, from Manasquan, is in second with a 79-pound yellowfin. Pat Healy's Viking 72, out of New Gretna, is third with a 72-pound yellowfin.
Numerous dolphin and wahoo were weighed on Day 1. The heaviest dolphin so far was a 33-pounder weighed by Curtis Campbell, of Baltimore, aboard Reel Estate. Tied for second with 27-pounders are Ed Russo, of Carlstadt (Bergen County) and Jamie Diller, of Stone Harbor, aboard Canyon Lady.
Thomas Colquhoun, of Ocean City, Maryland, aboard his Special Situation, leads the wahoo category with a 29-pounder. Andy Schlotter, of Hilltown, Pennsylvania, aboard My Time is second with a 28-pounder.
The tournament continues Tuesday.
