The Avalon Beach Patrol crew of Erich Wolf and Craig Whitehead won the 14th annual Hammer Row in 38 minutes, 39 seconds on Thursday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
Wolf and Whitehead, who also won the race in 2013 and 2016, gained the lead about the halfway point of the four-mile race and won by 32 seconds. Atlantic City's Kyle Deroo and Vince Granese, the defending champions, were second in 39:11. The crew of Mike McGrath (Longport) and Kevin Perry (Ocean City) took third in 39:36.
The race for doubles crews went from the Seaview Harbor beach to the intracoastal of Longport and Margate and back again.
"It was good to win a tough race," said Wolf, who will be 34 next week. "Craig set a good pace. We were in third-to-fifth place early in the race. Other boats had collisions, and we moved up. We got the lead about the halfway point when you go around the island that's in Margate."
Wolf and Whitehead rowed to the win in the second half of the race.
"We had a good night," said Whitehead, 48. "We got behind some good rowers, and it wasn't easy to get around them. We set ourselves for a nice turn and made a move right after the turn.
"We rowed long into a stiff wind. It was choppy conditions, but we handled it pretty well. Us and Atlantic City kind of pulled out, but we had a decent lead."
Avalon's Reilly Bonner and Danielle Smith were 30th overall and won the women's division in 44:01.
"It was a battle to the finish," said Smith, 27, the stern. "The row back was a lot harder, and we had to row strong and hard. Margate (Amanda and Kristine Auble) was closing in on us, and we kicked it into high gear. It was a great night."
Upper Township's Ryan Fisher and Brooke Handley were 13th overall and won the mixed doubles division in 41:19. The Longport alumni crew of John Slattery and Kevin McFadden and finished 14th overall and won both the alumni and Longport alumni divisions in 41:23. The Longport patrol is the host of the Hammer Row.
Ocean City's Brian Pasternak won the prone paddleboard division in 42:13. Katie Collins of Wildwood won the women's prone paddleboard division in 48:44.
Tom Forkin, an Atlantic City alumnus, was the standup paddleboard winner in 51:58. Josette Latta, of Pine Beach, Ocean County, won the women's standup paddleboard winner in 54:08.
The event had 52 doubles crews and 11 paddleboarders, and all finished.
