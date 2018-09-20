A matchup between the Pinelands Regional and Barnegat high school football teams is a rivalry game no matter when it’s played.
The two teams will kickoff 7 p.m. Friday at Barnegat in a Shore Conference Patriot Division game.
“Anytime you play your neighbor you want to beat them,” Barnegat coach Rob Davis said.
Barnegat leads the series 10-2, including a 21-0 win last season. The schools played Thanksgiving week from 2010-17 but the game was shifted to earlier in the year when the Shore Conference realigned for the 2018-19 seasons.
Barnegat (2-0) features tight end/linebacker Sean Morris. The Holy Cross recruit has caught seven passes for 118 yards and made 13 tackles, five of them for losses.
Meanwhile, Pinelands (1-2) relies on running back Evan Burton (57 carries for 416 yards).
This year's game should have even more meaning to the teams as it will impact both schools' playoff hopes. Thanksgiving games are played after the post-season begins.
“Our (school) teams play each other every single year from middle school on up in all sports,” Davis said. “There’s a friendly rivalry. You can play this the first game (of the season), the last game, the middle game, and it’s still going to be an exciting atmosphere.”
What follows is a preview of the rest of this weekend’s games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
West Jersey Football League
Constitution Division
Woodrow Wilson (3-0) at Cedar Creek (2-1)
1 p.m. Saturday
Woodrow Wilson is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. Wilson quarterback Nick Kargman has completed 61 of 97 passes for 1,059 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Cedar Creek junior Louie Barrios completed 7 of 10 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates beat Absegami 41-6 last Friday.
Independence Division
Bridgeton (0-2) at Mainland Regional (2-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Quarterback Dean Hall leads Mainland with a 183 rushing yards. Linebacker Drew DeMorat sparks the Mustangs defense with 20 Tackles, five of them for losses. Bridgeton comes off a 41-20 loss to Ocean City last Friday.
Egg Harbor Township (1-2) at Oakcrest (1-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Middle linebacker James Tucker leads the EHT defense with 14 tackles, three for losses. EHT comes off a 21-0 loss to Kingsway Regional. Oakcrest lost to Highland Regional 30-0 last Friday. Oakcrest linebacker Darrien Dejean has made 19 tackles.
Ocean City (2-0) at Absegami (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)
Ocean City is 2-0 for the first time since 2001. Red Raiders receiver Jake Schneider has caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Absegami comes off a 41-6 loss to Cedar Creek.
Continental Division
St. Joseph (3-0) at Atlantic City (0-3)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Joe is No.1 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. Bobby Hyndman leads the St. Joe defense with 22 tackles. Brad Lomax has eight tackles for losses for the Wildcats. Jayden Shertel and Keshon Griffin each have two interceptions. Atlantic City comes off a 21-0 loss to Washington Township.
Timber Creek (1-1) at Vineland (1-2)
6 p.m. Friday
Timber Creek was off last week and is No. 8 in The Elite 11. Justin Jefferson threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns as the Chargers beat Hammonton 28-7 two weeks ago. Vineland quarterback Ryan Shelton has completed 40 of 71 passes for 445 yards. He also rushed for 223 yards.
American Division
Shawnee (1-1) at St. Augustine Prep (1-2)
6 p.m. Friday
Both teams need a win after disappointing losses last Friday. St. Augustine lost to St. Joe 30-8, while Shawnee lost to Hammonton 21-17. Senior linebacker Joe Bonczek leads the St. Augustine defense with 33 tackles. Linebacker Joey Kolonich has five tackles for losses. Shawnee quarterback Joe Dalsey threw for a touchdown, ran for a score and kicked a field goal in the Hammonton loss.
United Division
Buena Regional (2-0) at Lower Cape May (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Buena is 2-0 for the first time since 2014. Chiefs running back Byron Spellman has rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Lower sophomore running back Connor Eckel has carried 43 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
Gloucester Catholic (1-1) at Middle Township (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Middle lost to Buena 21-15 last Friday. Panthers quarterback Cameron Hamer has run for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Gloucester Catholic was off last week but running back Dashaun Harris ran for 279 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 47-20 win over Robbinsville on Sept. 8.
Pleasantville (2-1) at Gloucester (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Pleasantville is No. 11 in The Elite 11. Rutgers-recruit Mohamed Toure has rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Sahmir Jones has thrown for two touchdowns and run for five scores. Gloucester opened with a 15-14 win over Clayton on Sept. 8.
Classic Division
Wildwood (0-1) at Riverside (0-2)
6 p.m. Friday
Wildwood opened with a 48-0 loss to Clayton. Riverside lost to Haddon Township 47-8 last week. These teams last met in 2015 with Riverside winning 41-20.
National Division
Triton (1-2) at Cumberland Regional (0-3)
6 p.m. Friday
Cumberland lost to Pennsauken 38-0 last week. Triton’s only win came when it beat Cherry Hill East 18-7 on Sept. 8.
Interdivision
Kingsway Regional (2-1) at Millville (0-3)
6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)
Few teams in the state have played as tough a schedule as Millville. The Thunderbolts three opponents have a combined record of 8-1. Millville running back Tex Thompson has rushed 43 times for 217 yards. Kingsway quarterback Alex Odom threw for 125 yards and a touchdown as the Dragons beat EHT 21-0 last Friday.
Shore Conference
Lacey Township (3-0) at Wall Township (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Lacey is 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Lions sophomore Chase Granit has rushed 83 times for 383 yards. Senior linebacker Greg Chadwick leads the Lacey defense with 19 tackles. Wall comes off a 12-6 overtime loss to Jackson Memorial.
Marlboro (1-1) at Southern Regional (0-2)
1 p.m. Saturday
This is Southern’s homecoming game. The Rams rely on a stingy defense. Defensive back Thomas Barnett has 10 tackles, three for losses. Marlboro comes off a 22-14 win over Lakewood.
