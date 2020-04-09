Barnegat High School boys basketball coach Mike Puorro wanted to bring together teams that normally don’t face each other in the 2020-21 season.
So, he created the first ever Battle at Barnegat Showcase to be held Jan. 9, 2021.
The event will match Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts.
“John Germano (the Barnegat athletic director) and I were brainstorming ideas finding different ways to bring different schools in the area together,” Puorro said. “We decided to see if there was interest in (CAL vs. Shore matchups).”
The CAL and Shore Conference are natural rivals. Many of the league’s girls play each other season in the War at the Shore, a showcase event at Mainland Regional.
“I threw this email out there to everybody,” Puorro said. “I said ‘Let’s see if we can get four games, eight total teams. Before you know it, my email was getting blasted out with people saying ‘We’d like to play.’ It got to the point where I had to turn teams away.”
The marquee matchup of the first Battle at Barnegat will pit Wildwood Catholic against Marlboro.
Wildwood Catholic won the South Jersey Non-Public A title this past season and returns starters Martin Anguelov and DeSean Lopez. Marlboro reached the Central Jersey Group IV final last month and returns four starters.
“We’re excited,” Puorro said. “
What follows is the schedule:
10:00 a.m. - Freehold Boro vs. ACIT
11:30 a.m. - Red Bank Regional vs. Absegami
1:00 p.m. - Howell vs. Cedar Creek
2:30 p.m. - Freehold Township vs. Egg Harbor Township
4:00 p.m. - Toms River North vs. Middle Township
5:30 p.m. - Southern Regional vs. Millville
7:00 p.m. - Barnegat vs. Mainland
8:30 p.m. - Marlboro vs. Wildwood Catholic
