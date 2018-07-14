As a medical salesman, Charlie Law often observes procedures at Philadelphia-area surgery centers.
However, once his workday is done, it’s time to play.
Two to three times a week in the summer, Law hops in his car and heads east on the Atlantic City Expressway in search of one of summer's essential elements.
“I’ve got to get some ABs,” the Manahawkin resident said.
Law is talking about at-bats.
The 28-year-old plays for the Margate Hurricanes in the Atlantic County Baseball League. The ACBL is in its 133rd season and is a mainstay of Atlantic and Cape May counties' summer sports scene.
“It gets you through the day sometimes,” Charlie said. “You’re at work and you’re like, ‘At least I have my game tonight. That will be fun.’ It’s about hanging out with the guys and having a good time playing.”
The men’s league runs from May to August and features two teams in Margate and teams in Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Upper Township/Ocean City, Northfield, Ventnor, Hammonton and Ocean City.
On a recent June night, two of the league’s best teams — the Hurricanes and Hammonton — played at Margate’s Jerome Avenue field, a few blocks from the beach.
The game on a steamy, humid night showed just what makes the league so popular for players and spectators.
Most of the players drifted onto the field as the 7 p.m. start time approached. A couple of sea gulls shared the field with players doing some pre-game stretches.
Charlie grew up in Linwood and was a standout pitcher for Mainland Regional High School, graduating in 2008. The Phillies selected him in the 44th round of the Major League Baseball draft that year. He would go on to play at Rutgers University and professionally in the independent Can-Am League.
Charlie played first base and batted third against Hammonton.
When he looked at rightfield, he saw his future. When he looked at third base, he saw his past.
Charlie’s brother, Jason, plays rightfield for the Hurricanes. At 37, Jason is one of the league’s oldest players. He too was a Mainland standout, graduating in 1998. Jason, who works as a hitting instructor, played professionally with the now-defunct Atlantic City Surf in 2004-05.
Jason has been in the ACBL for nearly 20 years. He wears his socks high, sprints on and off the field after every half inning and spits into his batting gloves between each pitch.
He still gets mad when a game is rained out.
“These are 30 of my favorite days of the year,” Jason said. “It’s a game I’ve been playing since I was little, and it’s all I know.”
At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Jason can easily mix in with the younger guys. But he knows he’s not as quick as he once was and doesn’t hit the ball as hard.
“I’m trying to slow down the hands of time as much as possible,” he said. “I know the second I stop playing, I’m going to regret it.”
Matt Rivera plays third base for Hammonton and is at the opposite end of the age spectrum from Jason. The 18-year-old Holy Spirit High School graduate was one of the state’s top high school players last spring. He will continue his career at La Salle University in Philadelphia and is one of the ACBL’s many young players
It’s Matt’s first season in the league, and he’s watching, learning and drawing inspiration from the older players. Other than age, there’s not much difference between Matt and Jason. Their motivation is the same.
“I want to be playing,” Matt said, “until the day I can’t.”
The mood during the game is light but competitive.
Longtime Hurricanes manager Yogi Hiltner jokingly yells “back” long after the Hammonton first baseman has caught a pickoff throw from the pitcher.
Players occasionally leave the dugout to say hello to friends and family. The competition and the crowds increase when the playoffs start in August.
Spectators fill the stands behind the backstop. Other fans sit on picnic benches down the third base line. John Brenner’s Firehouse Meatball Sandwiches are for sale. Some fans walk by with a cooler of adult beverages.
“We enjoy it,” said Paul Lacity, an 85-year-old Margate resident who lives a block from the field. “Whenever you come here, you get a good game. You have lights, barbecue going. You like seeing home runs? These guys hit home runs.”
Bill Higgins sat alongside Lacity. He drove from Galloway Township to watch Margate and Hammonton play.
“It’s the only place you can see quality baseball in South Jersey,” said Higgins, 63. “Summertime, baseball, good talent. Love it all.”
Charlie and Jason’s father, Jonathan Law, stands along the third base fence and does what he’s done most of his life: watch his sons play.
Jonathan, now 71, pitched in the ACBL when he was in his 20s.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Jonathan said.
Jonathan reacts with every pitch. He winces when the Margate pitcher hits a Hammonton batter with the count zero balls and two strikes.
“If I’m having a bad game or doing something wrong,” Charlie said, “I can hear him to this day saying things like ‘Stop pulling your head out.’”
On this night, Margate wins 10-0. This being Friday, some of the players drift over to Maynard’s Café for a few post-game beers.
“If this league didn’t exist,” Jason said, “I’d have to invent it.”
