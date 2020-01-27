The Absegami High School girls basketball team dominated the second half and beat visiting Holy Spirit 49-33 on Monday.
Haleigh Schafer scored 17 points for the Braves (10-4), and Gianna Hafner added 15. Angelina Pollino had nine points and Ayanna Crandall had six.
The score was tied 18-18 at halftime.
For the Spartans (6-7), Kira Murray led with 15 points, Jules Lynch scored six points and Sophia Pasquale had four.
Holy Spirit: 13 5 9 6−33
Absegami: 10 8 13 18−49
Atlantic City 61,
Bridgeton 16
Quanirah Montague led visiting A.C. (11-4) with 15 points, and Ciani Redd-Howard and Alex Fader scored 11 points apiece.
Other scorers for the Vikings: Sasha Lemons (7), Cornysha Davis (5), Madison Brestle (4), Sanai Garrison-Macon (4), Maysha Suarez (4).
For Bridgeton, Nijah Tanksley scored nine points. Tatyana Chandler had four points, Abigal Moore had two points and Jada Edwards had one.
Atlantic City: 26 13 18 4−61
Bridgeton: 0 6 9 1−16
Atlantic Christian 55,
Pleasantville 18
Sydney Pearson led host Atlantic Christian (14-4) with 14 points and five blocks, and she had five rebounds and three steals. Cristen Winkel had nine points and eight assists, and Shelby Einwechter had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Chloe Vogel added eight points and three steals, and Liv Chapman contributed seven points, 10 steals and seven rebounds. Paige Noble and Emily Kelley each had three points.
For Pleasantville, Khaliyah Haraskin scored six points and Najah Cherry had five. Other scorers for the Greyhounds: Nayeli Lagnes (3), Kenjia Jamison (2), Ilexis Keith (2).
Pleasantville: 0 13 1 4−18
Atlantic Christian: 23 4 22 6−55
Bowling
Boys
Hammonton 4, Clayton 0: H: Dylan Scarpato (245, 629); James Colasurdo (202, 482). C: Ryan Satnick (178, 460); Anthony Laganella (169, 415).
Overbrook 4, Egg Harbor Township 0: O: Michael Burton (238, 677); Frank Funari (209, 582); Samir Griffin (234 game). E: Gabe Depor (231, 578); Ivan Wang (202, 546); George Foster (223 game).
Girls
Hammonton 4, Clayton 0 : H: Ashlynne Scardino (155, 448); Samantha Immendorf (157, 376). C: Cameron Waligore (128, 353); Karen Contravo (101, 298).
Egg Harbor Township 4, Overbrook 0: Aubrey Lloyd (222, 520); Amy Vu (155, 437). O: Jamie Carns (138, 387); Jordan McCourt (121, 354); Barbara Worthington (128 game).
Girls swimming
No. 10 Southern Reg. 103,
Brick Memorial 67
At Southern (St. Francis Aquatic Center), yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Veronica Ruoff, Hallie Gallagher, Mia Amirr, Olivia Auge) 2:03.83; 200 Freestyle—Shelby Bodnar BM 2:14.57; 200 IM—Kasey Sles BM 2:27.41; 50 Freestyle—Abigail Malandro S 26.61; 100 Butterfly—Amirr S 1:10.01; 100 Freestyle—Malandro S 59.52; 500 Freestyle—Bodnar BM 5:57.02; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Auge, Jessica Paulillo, Kaylyn Iusan, Malandro) 1:50.37; 100 Backstroke—Kylie Blood BM 1:07.44; 100 Breaststroke—Brigid McMahon BM 1:21.16; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Nathalie Rodriguez, Mohini Jani, Chloe Furlong, Gallagher) 4:22.63.
Records—Brick 4-5; Southern 10-0.
Records—Southern, the Shore Conference A South champion, completed its first unbeaten regular season in program history.
