Two lifeguard events, the Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row and the Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, will be held Tuesday.
The 27th annual Six-Mile Bay Row will begin at 6 p.m. at the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of Upper Township. The event is a fundraiser for the fight against multiple sclerosis.
The Ship Bottom Invitational will begin at 6 p.m. at the 19th Street beach in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island. It’s a six-race event that includes four relays.
The Bay Row is a race for doubles crews in the intracoastal waters.
The race first goes to Sea Isle City, turns and heads in the other direction to southern Ocean City and makes a final turn back to the Deauville Inn. The event also has a paddleboard division.
The crew of Kyle Rumaker and Ryan Fisher gave host Upper Township its first win in the race last year in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 16 seconds.
The races at the Ship Bottom Invitational include the 1,000-foot doubles row, the surf dash relay, the paddle pickup, the three-crew row relay, the four-person paddle relay and the iron man medley.
Brigantine Beach Patrol won the team title last year with 22 points.
The Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Decatur Avenue Beach.
