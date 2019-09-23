The Chicago Bears on Monday signed defensive tackle and Absegami High School graduate Abdullah Anderson off their practice squad.
The 6-foot-3, 297-pound Abdullah is on Chicago's active roster for their Monday night game against the Redskins. He wears No. 76. The Bears (1-1) will play at Washington (0-2) in the "Monday Night Football" game at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
To make room on the roster, Chicago waived tight end Bradley Sowell.
Abudullah, 23, made Chicago's 53-man roster out of training camp but was deactivated for their Sept. 5 season-opening 10-3 loss to Green Bay. On Sept. 11, the Bears waived him and acquired tight end J.P. Holtz on waivers to replace Anderson on their 53-man roster.
The Bears later signed him to their 10-man practice squad.
Abdullah signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after a tremendous college career at Bucknell University, where he was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
He spent the 2018 season on the Bears’ practice squad.
