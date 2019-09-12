DT Abdullah Anderson - Chicago Bears

Abdullah Anderson, a second-year defensive tackle with the Chicago Bears, had four tackles in a 23-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener Thursday. Anderson is a 2014 Absegami graduate.

 Provided

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday the team signed second-year defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad.

Anderson, a 2014 Absegami High School graduate, was waived by the team Wednesday to make room on the 53-man roster for tight end J.P. Holtz. Anderson spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

The Galloway Township native was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year his senior year at Bucknell.

— Ahmad Austin

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments