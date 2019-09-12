The Chicago Bears announced Thursday the team signed second-year defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad.
Anderson, a 2014 Absegami High School graduate, was waived by the team Wednesday to make room on the 53-man roster for tight end J.P. Holtz. Anderson spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent.
The Galloway Township native was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year his senior year at Bucknell.
— Ahmad Austin
